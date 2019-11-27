Hawks basketball now 8-0, defeats Core4 Academy

The No. 22 South Georgia State College Hawks maintained their perfect record Tuesday night with an 89-78 win over Core4Academy.
Scoring runs were the game’s main storyline. Core4 scored the game’s first five points, and the Hawks (8-0) followed with a 17-2 run to build a 10 point lead. Core4 put together another run, outscoring SGSC 12-2 to tie the game 19-19. The Hawks led 35-28 at halftime only to see Core4 cut the lead to 44-42 with 15:15 remaining in regulation. SGSC led 81-61 with 3:38 left in the second half before Core4 outscored the Hawks 17-8 to finish the game.
“They (Core4) are a good team,” said head coach Cory Baldwin. “I was worried we may have a little bit of a letdown after Saturday’s big win (against USC-Salkehatchie). We have a lot to be thankful for headed into the break.”
Five Hawks scored in double figures, led by Collins Joseph who finished with 21 points. Jalen King had 16 points and Will Ferguson finished with a complete game of 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Bryce Brown (12 points) and Antonio Vendola (11 points) rounded out the top scorers.
SGSC will enjoy the Thanksgiving break and then begin a two-game road trip before returning to Waycross Dec. 13 to start a six-game home stand that will last into the new year. The Dec. 13 game is against Taylor Made Academy and will tip at 8 p.m.
General admission to all regular season home games is $5 with children five and under admitted free.
