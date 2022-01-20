Hamilton named GSC Player of the Week

VALDOSTA – For the first time this season, the Valdosta State men's basketball team has the honor of highlighting redshirt junior guard Cam Hamilton as this week's Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday.
Hamilton, a native of Charlotte, N.C., saw 25 minutes of action in VSU's 79-66, come-from-behind win over Delta State last Thursday. He scored a team-high 18 points on 53.8 percent shooting (7 of 13) from the field and 66 percent (4 of 6) from beyond the arc. Hamilton also had two steals, two assists and two rebounds in the game.
Two days later, Hamilton again had a team-leading 18 points, shooting 6 of 13 from the field, 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2 for 2 from the line in another come-from-behind victory over Mississippi College. He was one rebound short of a double-double with nine while he also recorded a steal, an assist, and a block in the Blazers' 87-70 victory over the Choctaws.
This season, Hamilton has the fourth-best three-point percentage in the league at a .411 average on 39 of 95 from deep. He is fourth in the league in steals with 35 thefts. Hamilton is averaging 13.5 points per game for second on the team and 3.9 rebounds per game. He is 70 of 175 from the field in 16 starts for the 9-7 Blazers. He is 37 of 52 from the line for a .712 clip as his 37 made free throws are good for third on the team. Hamilton has 28 assists for third on the team as he is averaging 27.7 minutes per game.
For his career, Hamilton has appeared in 68 games with 30 starts. In 1,537 minutes of action, Hamilton has scored 771 points, 200 rebounds, and has a .449 field goal percentage and a .402 mark beyond the arc.
The Blazers returned to action Thursday on the road at Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tenn., followed by a road game Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. ET at Union in Jackson, Tenn.
