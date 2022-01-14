VALDOSTA – In their first home game of the new year, the Valdosta State Blazers needed some time to get going.
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Blazers outscored Delta State by 20 in the second half to win 79-66 Thursday night.
Redshirt junior guard Cam Hamilton scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Blazers to victory.
Hamilton, who came into Thursday night’s game averaging 12 points on 40.4% shooting in The Complex this season, buried 7 of 13 field goals overall and hit on 4 of 6 from 3-point range in nearly 25 minutes of action.
“As soon as I found an open look, I took advantage of it,” Hamilton said. “I know they’re not helping off me at all. They’re denying me, so when I get those open looks, I try to knock ‘em down and get going.”
Hamilton wasn’t alone, however, as sixth man DJ Mitchell poured in 16 of the Blazers’ 32 bench points. Mitchell also had eight rebounds and a team-best three steals off the bench.
The Blazers also got a lift from reserve forward Mohamed Fofana, who tallied eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes. With Fofana doing a little bit of everything, the Blazers were 22 points better with the New York City native on the floor.
The Statesmen led 40-33 at halftime.
The Blazers came out sloppy at the start with a rash of turnovers and poor shooting – five giveaways combined with missing 20 of their first 34 shots. As a result, the Statesmen found themselves in a comfort zone early, shooting 51.6% from the floor in the first 20 minutes, including a red-hot 7 of 15 from 3-point range.
But in the second half, the Blazers began to string together defensive stops to fuel their transition game – a style ill-fitting of the more deliberate, half-court oriented Statesmen.
“I thought getting the stops and the rebounds is important any time you play Delta because they’re so methodical offensively,” Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. “You’ve got to get stops, and then transition out of the stop and that’s what we did in the second half and it really changed the game.”
The Blazers found a rhythm from 3-point land, going 6 of 8 from the outside as Mitchell and Hamilton combined to go 5 of 6 in the second half.
Once the Blazers got the pace to their liking, they spread the floor to give aggressive penetrators like Mitchell and Jacolbey Owens plenty of space to attack the basket – freeing up open looks from the outside.
“We kind of changed how we were playing, went more to a cutting offense,” Helfer said. “We cut hard and we drove it at them and then shared the ball and I think that’s really what opened them up. They had trouble keeping us in front of them and it was something I thought really was good for us offensively.”
A layup by Maalik Cartwright cut the VSU lead to 63-58 with 4:33 to play, but the Blazers seized control of the game soon after.
Back-to-back hoops by Hamilton and Owens keyed a 14-3 run over the next 3:21 as Maurice Gordon and Hamilton connected on consecutive triples to make it a 77-61 VSU lead with 1:12 to play.
“They’re a very good team and at the beginning, we were not ready for (their intensity),” Helfer said. “We knew Maalik Cartwright, how good he was. We knew Airen Brooks was good, but that’s the first time we’ve guarded (Lee) Cotton. He played last year, but he didn’t play a lot of minutes. That’s the first time we played (Kasey) Walker-Gregg.
“It was just different for us and we just were out of rhythm at the start, but give our guys tons of credit. They played with great heart in the second half to come back and get the win basically down 11 to up 16 at one point. That’s a 27-point swing.”
After a hot shooting first half, the Statesmen shot just 33.3% the rest of the way, including a frigid 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. The team also finished 2 of 11 from the free throw line.
Demond Franklin led five Statesmen in double figures with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting.
Cotton, who had 13 points and seven rebounds at halftime, went 0 for 4 from the floor with one rebound in the second half. Kelen Deitrich made 4 of 7 triples in the game, finishing with 13 points for the Statesmen.
Cartwright and Brooks combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.
Owens finished with 13 points and five assists for the Blazers, four of the assists coming after halftime. Gordon added 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.
VSU women 47
Delta State 35
The Valdosta State women rode a dominant first half to victory in an otherwise ugly encounter with Delta State Thursday, winning 47-35.
Leading 28-17 at the half, the Blazers saw their lead get whittled down to six points in the third quarter before they padded their advantage in the fourth.
“I thought you could see from our girls that we hadn’t practiced in a week because of COVID,” VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said. “Our offense looked really rusty, so then when our offense isn’t clicking, it’s more of how do we find a way to win the game. I was very proud of our girls and the maturity that they displayed to step up and have big defensive stops down the stretch and make sure we were able to find a way to win the game.”
With the Statesmen seemingly uninterested in trying to run and gun playing from behind, the second half was a plodding affair that saw the Blazers outscore the Statesmen 19-18 after halftime.
The Blazers shot just 3 of 16 from the floor in the second half, with 12 of their 19 points coming from the free throw line. VSU finished 13 of 19 from the charity stripe on Thursday.
VSU graduate center Kwajelin Farrar was the game’s high scorer with 11 points. Lili Long, Delaney Bernard and Mallory Odell each scored seven points, while Taylor Searcey and Nicole Heyn each had five points. Heyn led the team with nine rebounds in the win.
Camryn Davis posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Statesmen. Moriah Hurst and Ke’Vonshaye Stackhouse each had seven points in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Hosts Mississippi College on Saturday. The women’s game tips off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
Delta State: Plays at West Florida on Saturday.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
