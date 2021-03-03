VALDOSTA –– There's no place like home.
Energized by 1,100 fans inside The Complex, No. 20 Valdosta State (15-4) ran the Delta State Statesmen (4-10) off the floor in an 88-69 victory Tuesday night.
"It was so...normal," Helfer said. "When I say normal, that's what I'm used to at The Complex. To hear those roars again and to hear the crowd involved in the game, it was nice. Obviously, it helps our team but I just think it felt normal for everybody in here and maybe that's what we need."
Second Team All-Gulf South Conference performer Cam Hamilton scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, finishing 8-of-14 from the floor and 6-of-7 from 3-point range in 26 minutes.
"We have so many guys that can get it done –– penetrating, around the hoop," Hamilton said. "We have Jakari (Gallon), Maurice (Gordon). We've got so many guys that can get it done, so it's hard to guard us. When we're moving the ball, it's just good basketball. We try to keep the ball moving and get 3s up and feed our posts and get the job done."
According to Blazers head coach Mike Helfer, the objective was to extend their pressure full-court to disrupt the Statesmen from setting up in the half-court.
While the Statesmen managed to shoot 61.5% in the second half and out-rebound the Blazers 46-29, the damage done in the first half was too much for the visitors to overcome.
"Any time you can get a team sped up that's a half court team –– they're a very, very good half court team –– if you can speed them up and then you get some turnovers, then the game turns to your pace and that was what we needed," Helfer said of the defensive effort. "But, we turned them over a few times and didn't get points off of it. We had some turnovers ourselves and you've got to avoid that when you're pressing."
The Blazers shot 48.5% for the game, including a sizzling 15-of-33 from beyond the arc. In addition to their hot shooting, the Blazers tallied 20 assists on 33 made baskets while committing just seven turnovers in the contest.
First Team All-GSC selection Imoras Agee had 18 points for the Blazers, who won their sixth straight game. Jacolbey Owens scored 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
First Team All-GSC selection Burke Putnam shot just 2-of-9 from the floor, but finished with nine points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes.
Led by Hamilton, the Blazers' bench outscored the Statesmen reserves 35-13.
"Cam's the type of kid that, if he makes one or two, you better watch out because he'll make a lot," Helfer said of Hamilton. "He just has that energy about him. The nice thing is tonight is was Cam. The next game, it could be somebody else. It could be somebody else a different game. You just never know who it's going to be. I prefer to do it by committee, not by chairperson."
Maalik Cartwright and Airen Brooks each had a double-double for the Statesmen. Cartwright finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, while Brooks had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brooks shot 5-of-14 overall and hit 4-of-8 from 3-point range. Motley added 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
The Statesmen led by five points less than 3 minutes into the game before the Blazers took the game by the throat with stifling defensive pressure. By forcing 13 Delta State turnovers, the Blazers turned those miscues into 16 points.
With the Statesmen leading 18-17 on a layup by Michael Motley with 11:15 to go, the Blazers blew the game wide open with a 32-12 run to close the half.
To start the run, junior forward Mohamed Fofana buried a mid-range jumper before freshman Ricky Brown buried a 3 while fading to his right in front of the Delta State bench.
Following a 3-pointer by Owens, Gordon stole a pass by Delta State's Jaylen Lemons and drove in for an emphatic two-handed dunk over Lemons that sent The Complex into delirium. The dunk put the Blazers up 40-25 with 3:35 left in the half.
By halftime, the Blazers led 49-30 with 15 points coming from Agee, who shot 6-of-11 from the floor with three 3-pointers in 15 first-half minutes.
The Blazers shot 52.6% from the floor in the first half and knocked down 7-of-17 from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Blazers held the Statesmen to 35.3% shooting in the first 20 minutes of action.
"The Complex, the Complex Crazies –– it can't get no better than that on our home court in the GSC Tournament," Hamilton said with a smile. "The energy was crazy. When we get steals back-to-back and get it up dunking, we're on fire. That's Blazer basketball."
UP NEXT
With the win, the Blazers advance to Friday's GSC Tournament semifinals against rival West Georgia, the No. 3 seed in the GSC East.
"We're just happy to be advancing on to the next line," Helfer said. "It doesn't matter who you play, just keep trying to advance in that bracket."
Tip-off for the men's semifinal is scheduled for 8 p.m.
