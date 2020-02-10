DASHER—The Georgia Christian Lady Generals opened their 2020 playoff campaign with a 42-31 victory at home on Monday.
The Lady Generals opened the game with a slow pace, allowing David Emmanuel Academy to keep the contest close throughout the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Evan Copeland started to find a rhythm. She scored 10 of the Lady General’s 12 points in the quarter and helped them extend their lead.
In the third quarter they began to pull away behind a more team-centric approach. Six different players scored in the third quarter and the Lady Generals never looked back.
“We traditionally come out a little slow and get our feet wet,” head coach Drew Copeland said after the game. “We have been a third quarter team pretty much this whole season. We’ve been able to come out and put our foot down and make some shots and be aggressive in the third quarter.”
Earlier in the season coach Copeland noted the maturity of his players and mentioned that the past few seasons have helped prepare them for the moments to come.
That maturity was on full display during the fourth quarter when DEA began a fierce comeback attempt.
The team only scored seven fourth quarter points but was able to hold off the Lady Eagles and cruise to victory.
“We’ve been there,” coach Copeland said about the play during the fourth quarter. “These seniors have been with me since eight grade. The juniors right behind them. We’ve been doing this and they know the drill. They’re able to stay poised under pressure. We don’t really let things bother us and we’re just doing the things that we have to do to win.”
The Lady Generals benefited from having the home-court advantage in the win. They played in front of a full crowd that was energetic and active for most of the game—largely thanks to the full student section.
Headed by the “official hype men of the school," Micah James and Christian Johnson, the Lady Generals played with the sixth man all game.
“In ninth grade I got appointed as hype man and Christian got appointed as assistant hype man,” James said after the game. “Ever since then we’ve been carrying it. It’s crazy the atmosphere that you can get guys to cheer for you and for your team.”
James, Johnson and other students were decked out in shades, headbands and customized shirts with the names of the Lady Generals players on them.
They said the theme was guns out but in the end they just wanted to go and support their school.
“We made a shirt for everybody. I found some shades, threw them on, and they threw theirs on as well,” Johnson said about how the outfits came together. “Our team makes it easy by performing night in and night out so it makes it easy for us to support that much.”
With the win, the Lady Generals will advance to the quarterfinals and play on Friday at South Georgia College at 5:30 p.m.
