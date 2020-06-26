VALDOSTA –– Following an outstanding senior season and career, Valdosta State men's basketball standout Clay Guillozet was named to the prestigious Gulf South Conference Top Ten, announced Thursday afternoon by the league office.
Guillozet, a native of Greenville, Ohio, now is in the running for the Commissioner's Trophy, which will be announced Friday, May 29, by the league office. The Commissioner's Trophy annually recognizes athletic, academic and extracurricular achievement and is awarded to the top overall male and female student-athletes. This award is one of the most prestigious prizes in all of Division II and the most significant individual honor the league presents. It was first awarded in 1975 and honored the outstanding male student-athlete in the conference. In 1983, when the league officially began conducting women's championships, the GSC began honoring its outstanding female student-athletes as well.
Along with Guillozet, the rest of the male Top Ten winners are Brandon Anderson (West Alabama, Football), Jay Day (Alabama Huntsville, Cross Country/Track & Field), Tate Lehtio (West Florida, Football), and Zach Zediker (Delta State, Golf).
The "Top Ten" are selected with the assistance of an advisory committee representing the Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, Sports Information Directors, Faculty Athletics Representatives, and Presidents from randomly selected GSC schools, which makes a recommendation to the Commissioner, who has the final decision.
VSU and West Florida are the only two schools with both male and female Top Ten selections this year as Blazer softball senior Logan Hill also earned the honor along with West Florida volleyball standout Jordyn Poppen.
Guillozet is the ninth Blazer male student-athlete to earn GSC Top Ten Honors (formerly the "Top Eight") and is the 18th different Blazer overall in the history of the program. VSU softball standouts Morgan Faulk (Johnson) and Courtney Albritton won the honors and each were named the Commissioner's Trophy recipients with Faulk winning in 2011-12 and 2012-13, while Albritton won in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Guillozet is the second men's basketball player to be named to the GSC Top Ten as former standout Beau Justice earned the honor in 2017-18. The GSC Top Ten began in 1996-97 and was the "Top Eight" from 1997-2004, before expanding to the "Top Ten."
If Guillozet were to win the Commissioner's Trophy on Friday, he would become the 13th overall winner and ninth different honoree from VSU since the Commissioner's Trophy began in 1975. VSU has won the Commissioner's Trophy 12 times overall for third-most in league history, as the league record is 13 held by Delta State and former league member North Alabama. Faulk, Albritton, Bridgett Moore (1985-86 / 1986-87, women's basketball) and Chris Hatcher (1993-94 / 1994-95, football) each won the Commissioner's Trophy in back-to-back years, marking VSU with the most back-to-back winners of any school in league history.
Guillozet capped an outstanding three-year career for VSU. He as he was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, becoming the third Blazer in the last four years to be named GSC Player of the Year and the fifth overall in the history of the program. He also has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List. To his credit, he also earned D2CCA First Team All-Region honors and was a National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First Team All-Region selection. He helped lead VSU to its fourth-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title and a school-record 19-game winning streak during the season as the Blazers finished 26-4 on the year. Guillozet also was named to the GSC All-Tournament Team as he helped lead the Blazers to the championship game. The season was suspended just one day before VSU was supposed to play in the NCAA South Region Tournament in Lakeland, Fla., due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
He became the 27th player in school history to score 1,000 career points and accomplished it in under three years. He also tallied 500 career rebounds as he achieved both in a game on Jan. 4 at West Alabama. Guillozet finished leading the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game this season. He was 181 of 343 from the field (.528), while he drained 41 triples in 103 attempts (.398) and went 77 of 119 from the line (.647). He averaged a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game, while he recorded 114 assists to lead the team with 43 steals and ten blocks. Guillozet had seven double-doubles on the year, starting all 30 games and recording 24 games in double figures. He was named GSC Player of the Week three times this season.
For his VSU career, Guillozet, who transferred to VSU from West Liberty in 2017, helped lead the Blazers to three Gulf South Conference regular season titles, a 76-16 record overall and a 52-8 mark in the GSC. He earned academic all-conference honors last season and is a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District as selected by CoSIDA honoree.
Guillozet finished his Blazer career playing in 92 games at VSU with 84 starts. His 1,276 points is good for 15th all-time in program history. Guillozet knocked down 483 field goals in 925 attempts for a 52.2 average, while he had 99 treys and went 211 of 327 from the line. He averaged 7.0 rebounds per game with 288 assists, 34 blocks and 110 steals.
In addition to his outstanding play on the court and work in the classroom, Guillozet contributed much of his time to the community since arriving in Titletown, as well as in Ohio during the summer helping with basketball camps and coaching a summer league.
He also was a member of the Valdosta State Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), helped out with Neverthirst and Operations Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child helped children overseas to have Christmas more like children here in America providing them gifts, etc. He also helped with Helfer's Heroes – a day devoted solely to kids with special needs and gives them the superstar spotlight like Guillozet and the Blazers are blessed to receive, to name a few.
