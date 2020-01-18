Guillozet named to Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –– Valdosta State senior men’s basketball standout Clay Guillozet has been named to the Top 100 Watch List for the 2019-2020 Bevo Francis Award, presented to the top player in Small College Basketball, awarded by SmallCollegeBasketball.com. The honor is awarded to a deserving player whose university is affiliated with NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
Guillozet and West Alabama’s LaJuan Hardy are the lone representatives from the Gulf South Conference named to the Top 100 Watch List.
The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.
2020 marks the fifth year of the Bevo Francis Award. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport in 2016, Justin Pott of Northwest Missouri State in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial in 2018 and Aston Francis of Wheaton in 2019.
On February 15th, the list will be reduced to the Top 50 players. One month later on March 15th, the Top 25 players will be announced. On April 4th, the finalists of this year’s award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 6th.
Guillozet, a native of Greenville, Ohio, has had an outstanding career thus far for the Blazers as he became the 24th player to score 1,000 career points for the red and black in a 69-59 win at West Alabama earlier this month. He also eclipsed the 500-career rebounding mark in the game.
He has started all 15 games for the 12-3 Blazers averaging a team-high 16.0 points per game this season. Guillozet is second on the team in rebounding at 8.3 per game. He is a team-best 96 of 181 (.530) from the field, while draining 13 treys and is 35 of 54 from the line (.648). Guillozet has 57 assists to lead the team with 18 steals and five blocks. Individually, Guillozet is 20th nationally and first in the GSC in offensive rebounds per game at 3.47. He is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (8.3) and second in the conference in field goals made (96). His .530 field goal percentage has him sixth in the league.
Guillozet and the Blazers take a six-game winning streak on the road at Shorter today at 4 p.m. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming of the games at vstateblazers.com. Spencer Van Horn will have the call of the games on 92.1 WDDQ FM and at talk921.com.
