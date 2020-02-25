Guillozet named GSC Player of the Week for the third time

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State senior men's basketball standout Clay Guillozet has been named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Guillozet, a native of Greenville, Ohio, continued his impressive senior campaign as the No. 12 Blazers won their 14th and 15th straight games this past week with victories over Montevallo (105-74) and West Alabama (75-67). Guillozet averaged a team-high 17.5 points per game, while pulling down 7.5 rebounds per contest. He shot 11 of 23 from the field (.478) with one triple and went a team-best 12 of 14 from the line, along with eight assists and three steals. He scored 18 points in the win over West Alabama, going 6 of 11 from the field, 1 of 1 from range and 5 of 6 from the line with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a matchup of a pair of 20-win teams.
The Blazers (22-3, 16-2 GSC) close out the regular season this week at West Florida on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET and at Auburn Montgomery on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. VSU holds a one-game lead in the league standings over Lee with two games to play. The Blazers are going for their fourth-straight GSC regular season title, which has never been done in league history when the conference hasn't been split into divisions.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the men's basketball schedule page. The games also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM in Valdosta with Spencer Van Horn having the call of the games.
VSU has earned a home game on "Super Tuesday" on Mar. 3, and will host a quarterfinal round of the GSC Championship at 7 p.m., at The Complex. Tickets for the Mar. 3 game are on sale now in the VSU Athletic Ticket Office, or by calling 229-333-SEAT (7328). The winner of the Mar. 3 game against an opponent to be determined, will advance to the semifinal/final site of the GSC Championship, Mar. 7-8 at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Ala.
