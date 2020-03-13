DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –– Valdosta State senior Clay Guillozet added another postseason accolade as he was named Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-South Region Men's Basketball First Team, announced Friday morning.
Guillozet, a native of Greenville, Ohio, capped an outstanding career as he was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, becoming the third Blazer in the last four years to be named GSC Player of the Year and the fifth overall in the history of the program. He also has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List.
He helped lead VSU to its fourth-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title and a school-record 19-game winning streak during the season as the Blazers finished 26-4 on the year. Guillozet also was named to the GSC All-Tournament Team as he helped lead the Blazers to the championship game.
Guillozet became the 27th player in school history to score 1,000 career points and accomplished it in under three years. He also tallied 500 career rebounds as he achieved both in a game on Jan. 4 at West Alabama. Guillozet finished leading the team in scoring at 16.0 points per game this season. He was 181 of 343 from the field (.528), while he drained 41 triples in 103 attempts (.398) and went 77 of 119 from the line (.647). He averaged a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game, while he recorded 114 assists to lead the team with 43 steals and ten blocks. Guillozet had seven double-doubles on the year, starting all 30 games and recording 24 games in double figures. He was named GSC Player of the Week three times this season.
For his VSU career, Guillozet, who transferred to VSU from West Liberty in 2017, helped lead the Blazers to three Gulf South Conference regular season titles, a 76-16 record overall and a 52-8 mark in the GSC. He earned academic all-conference honors last season and is a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-District as selected by CoSIDA honoree.
Guillozet finished his Blazer career playing in 92 games at VSU with 84 starts. His 1,276 points is good for 15th all-time in program history. Guillozet knocked down 483 field goals in 925 attempts for a 52.2 average, while he had 99 treys and went 211 of 327 from the line. He averaged 7.0 rebounds per game with 288 assists, 34 blocks and 110 steals.
He is the only GSC player named to the first team as Brett Hanson of Florida Southern was named D2CCA South Region Player of the Year. Along with Guillozet and Hanson on the first team, were Mark Matthews of Nova Southeastern, Avery Brown of Miles College and Darweshi Hunter of Central State (Ohio).
Earning second team accolades were Tyler Birts of Barry, Ryan Montgomery of Lee, Luka Majstorovic of Embry-Riddle, Tyree Boykin of Union and Jaylyn Hintin of Florida Southern.
The 2019-20 D2CCA men's basketball All-America team will be announced on Wednesday, March 25. The five first team members from each of the country's eight regions are placed on the national ballot with NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors selecting first, second and third-team All-America honorees. The Ron Lenz Player of the Year will also be chosen from a list comprised of the eight Regional Players of the Year.
The Division II Conference Commissioners Association encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of higher education. The CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact Division II intercollegiate athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
