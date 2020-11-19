GSC announces 2020-21 women's basketball schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Gulf South Conference Board of Directors has approved a 20-game conference schedule for men's and women's basketball beginning on Dec. 9, 2020.
For the 2020-21 academic year, the GSC will utilize divisional play in basketball. The schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location. The format is intended to streamline testing protocols and reduce travel costs.
Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders.
With no change to the schedule for NCAA Regionals, the GSC Basketball Championships will keep their dates, with the quarterfinals set to begin on March 2, 2021. More information on those tournaments will be released closer to that time.
The Lady Blazers open the 2020-21 slate hosting rival West Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in The Complex. VSU then travels to Montevallo on Wednesday, Dec. 16, before closing the pre-Christmas slate of games hosting Lee on Dec. 19.
January opens with VSU hosting Auburn Montgomery for two games on Jan. 2-3, before heading to Shorter and Lee over the next two weekends. VSU hosts shorter for two games on Jan. 22-23, before heading to West Georgia for back-to-back games (Jan. 29-30) and then a single game at West Florida on Feb. 2. VSU finishes the regular season hosting Montevallo (Feb. 5-6) and UWF (Feb. 26-27) and a road series at AUM sandwiched between (Feb. 12-13).
The Lady Blazers are coming off an 18-11 season in 2019-20 under first year head coach Deandra Schirmer. VSU was 10-10 in Gulf South Conference play and led by then-junior Kayla Bonilla, who earned second team all-conference honors.
"The Gulf South Conference has put so much work into finding a way to have a season this year and keep our student-athletes safe while doing so," Schirmer said. "I feel the new format with the divisional play will create great rivalry games and back-to-back contests will dial up the intensity every night. We open up at home against long-time rival West Georgia and look forward to having Blazer Nation there to support us as we kick off this unprecedented season."
Season tickets are on sale now for both men's and women's basketball. Fans have until Nov. 30 to renew their seasons tickets. Please call 229-333-SEAT for more information on tickets.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy for home games and face coverings will be required at all times for all fans over the age of two. Reserved seating will be in sections B & C. Seating will be assigned so as to compliment the social distancing seating configuration of the arena. All home game dates and times are subject to change.
