GSC announces 2020-21 men's basketball schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Gulf South Conference Board of Directors has approved a 20-game conference schedule for men's and women's basketball beginning Dec. 9, 2020.
For the 2020-21 academic year, the GSC will utilize divisional play in basketball. The schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location. The format is intended to streamline testing protocols and reduce travel costs.
Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders.
With no change to the schedule for NCAA Regionals, the GSC Basketball Championships will keep their dates, with the quarterfinals set to being on March 3, 2021. More Information on those tournaments will be released closer to that time.
The Blazers open the 2020-21 season against in-state rival West Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. in Carrollton, Ga. Blazer basketball returns to The Complex on Wednesday, Dec. 16 for a night game against Montevallo before closing the pre-Christmas slate of games at Lee on Dec. 19.
The Blazers will start the new year in Montgomery, Ala. to face off against Auburn Montgomery for two games on Jan. 2-3, before starting a five-game home stint against Shorter, West Florida, and Lee over the following two weeks. VSU then will take a quick road trip starting Jan. 22, to Rome, Ga. for a weekend series against Shorter and will return to The Complex the following weekend to host West Georgia. VSU completes their regular season at Montevallo (Feb. 5-6) and West Florida (Feb. 26-27) with a home matchup against Auburn Montgomery (Feb. 12-13) in between the two.
The Blazers are coming off a 26-4 season under head coach Mike Helfer, who recorded his 300th win last season, and a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. VSU set a school record with 20-straight wins, spanning between the months of December to March which helped lead the team to an 18-2 record in Gulf South Conference play.
"I'm excited about the release of the 2020-21 basketball schedule, it gives us something with exact dates and opponents to focus on and prepare for in these early weeks of practice," Helfer said. "As always, the GSC presents a very difficult schedule and I would expect every night to be a battle. I do hope that players and coaches in the GSC realize how fortunate we are to be competing during this pandemic. Thank you to the Presidents, the athletic directors, coaches, and staff that found a way to make this happen."
Season tickets are on sale now for both men's and women's basketball. Fans have until Nov. 30 to renew their seasons tickets. Please call 229-333-SEAT for more information on tickets.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy for home games and face coverings will be required at all times for all fans over the age of two. Reserved seating will be in sections B & C. Seating will be assigned so as to compliment the social distancing seating configuration of the arena. All home game dates and times are subject to change.
