VALDOSTA – Seven hundred fourteen days – the amount of time that has passed since Valdosta State football tasted defeat.
On Saturday, the No. 2-ranked Blazers (9-0, 6-0 Gulf South Conference) put their undefeated record on the line against the team that ended their 25-game winning streak two years ago – the No. 3 West Florida Argonauts (8-1, 5-1 GSC) in Pensacola, Fla.
ABOUT LAST WEEK
The Blazers used a 21-point second quarter to steady themselves after a slow start against North Greenville last week – going ahead by as many as 17 points en route to a 31-21 Homecoming win over the Crusaders last week. The Blazers produced over 500 yards of total offense for the fifth time this season as they went for 530 on a season-high 82 plays, earning 27 first-downs. Offensively, the Blazers rushed 41 times for 215 yards with junior quarterback Ivory Durham accounting for 11 carries for 108 yards.
Brian Saunds, the reigning GSC Offensive Player of the Week, delivered a historic effort against the Crusaders with 15 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown. The 15 catches were the sixth-most in school history, while the 220 yards moved Saunds into third place on the Blazers’ all-time single game reception yards list – moving him past Seantavious Jones, who posted the third (210) and fourth (204) highest marks in school history.
Not only did Saunds have a profound impact, running back Seth McGill scored three of the team’s four touchdowns – two of the three coming in the Blazers’ critical second-quarter explosion.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Crusaders to 258 yards total offense and only 73 through the air.
Meanwhile, the Argos dismantled the West Alabama Tigers 47-7 last week – going off for 562 yards of offense.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Reed went 22 of 39 for 403 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Wide outs Ka’Ron Ashley and David Durden did much of the damage for the Argos as Ashley caught six balls for 125 yards and two scores while Durden caught five for 105 yards and two scores of his own.
The Argos defense sacked Tigers quarterback Jack McDaniels five times and got an interception and 90-yard return by D’Anthony Bell. The Argos had nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and four pass breakups while forcing eight punts and holding the Tigers to 35 yards rushing on 23 carries.
WHERE THEY STACK UP
Saturday’s matchup features the top two most efficient offenses in the GSC as West Florida and VSU are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in that category.
The Argos boast the GSC’s No. 1 scoring offense at 45.8 points per game, while the Blazers are hot on their heels at 42.1 points per game.
The Argos, led by Reed, are the top passing team in the conference at just under 336 passing yards per game. On the other side, the Blazers get it done primarily on the ground – ranking second in rushing offense at 269.2 yards per game with 29 touchdowns.
Both teams field impressive offensive line play as the Blazers have only allowed a single sack all season while the Argos have allowed only six sacks.
Defensively, the Blazers remain atop the GSC in defensive efficiency and scoring defense (12.9 points per game). The Blazers have the GSC’s No. 1 defense against the pass while the Argos lead the conference in sacks with 31.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
With a win, the Blazers would clinch the GSC Championship outright with a perfect 10-0 record.
Saturday’s matchup will also be the second time the Blazers have been involved in a 2 vs. 3 game as the Blazers were No. 2 going against No. 3 West Georgia back on Oct. 30.
A win for the Blazers would also clinch the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Super Region Two standings and a first round bye in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
