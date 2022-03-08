South Georgia Golf Group's Green Jacket Golf Classic begins April 16.
The Green Jacket Golf Classic, set to be held at Circle Stone Country Club, is open to male amateur golfers ages 21 years of age and older.
The deadline to enter is April 2. The Classic is a $1,000 winner takes all event (based on number of entries).
For additional information, contact John Ungar of South Georgia Golf Group (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com. Do not contact the golf course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.