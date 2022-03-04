Circle Stone Country Club (Adel Georgia) will be the site of the 2022 South Georgia Golf Group Green Jacket Classic. The 18-hole individual (gross stroke play) is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older.
Championship
The $1,000 winner takes all (based on number of entries) will require golfers to play from assigned tees based on age (21-49, 50-59 and 60-up).
Flights
Bubba Watson Ages 21-49
Fred Couples Ages 50-59
Gary Player 60-Up
Flight Winners
Flight Prizes will be paid out based on number of entries per flight.
Entry Fee: $85; includes golf, cart, prizes, random drawings, two complimentary draft beers, player reception.
Optional Events
Skins Game $5 (4)
Closest to Pin Contest $5
Hole in One Challenge $1
50/50 drawing $5 per ticket
Deadline for entries is April 2.
For additional information, contact South Georgia Golf Group (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com. Entry forms available at Circle Stone CC or contact South Georgia Golf Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.