The Valdosta Wildcats and Lowndes Vikings wrestling teams took part in Grapple on the Gridiron at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Tuesday. Here’s how the teams fared:
Pool 1 standings
1. Lee 5-0. 2. Tift 4-1. 3. Locust Grove 3-2. 4. Lamar 2-3. 5. Vidalia 1-4. 6. Lowndes #2 0-5.
Round 1 scores: Locust Grove 48, Vidalia 33; Tift 66, Lowndes 16; Lee 48, Lamar 24.
Round 2 scores: Lamar 57, Lowndes #2 24; Lee 43, Vidalia 42 (criteria; fewer forfeits); Tift 42, Locust Grove 31.
Round 3 scores: Lamar 45, Vidalia 35; Locust Grove 45, Lowndes #2 16; Lee 42, Tift 37.
Round 4 scores: Tift 42, Vidalia 36; Lee 60, Lowndes #2 16; Locust Grove 54, Lamar 24.
Round 5 scores: Vidalia 54, Lowndes #2 24; Tift 60, Lamar 21; Lee 34, Locust Grove 30.
Pool 2 standings
1. Veteran’s 5-0. 2. Alexander 4-1. 3. Colquitt 3-2. 4. Valdosta 2-3. 5. Union Grove 1-4. 6. TCC 0-5.
Round 1 scores: Veteran’s 72, Valdosta 6; Colquitt 57, TCC 21; Alexander 44, Union Grove 21.
Round 2 scores: Alexander 54, Valdosta 24; Union Grove 52, TCC 30; Veteran’s 55, Colquitt 12.
Round 3 scores: Valdosta 41, Union Grove 36; Veteran’s 75, TCC 0; Alexander 34, Colquitt 27.
Round 4 scores: Colquitt 54, Valdosta 24; Alexander 66, TCC 15; Veteran’s 69, Union Grove 6.
Round 5 scores: Valdosta 35, TCC 33; Colquitt 56, Union Grove 3; Veteran’s 55, Alexander 14.
Pool 3 standings
1. Coffee 5-0. 2. Lowndes #1 4-1. 3. Heritage-Catoosa 3-2. 4. Hampton 2-3. 5. Houston 1-4. 6. Cook 0-5.
Round 1 scores: Heritage-Catoosa 51, Cook 22; Hampton 56, Houston 18; Coffee 39, Lowndes 36.
Round 2 scores: Lowndes #1 69, Houston 9; Coffee 48, Cook 12; Heritage-Catoosa 60, Hampton 15.
Round 3 scores: Coffee 54, Houston 30; Hampton 54, Cook 21; Lowndes #1 53, Heritage-Catoosa 30.
Round 4 scores: Heritage-Catoosa 60, Houston 24; Coffee 48, Hampton 30; Lowndes #1 51, Cook 24.
Round 5 scores: Houston 42, Cook 30; Coffee 41, Heritage-Catoosa 36; Lowndes #1 63, Hampton 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.