Matt Granger of the Golf Club of Savannah an associate club of Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions and 2018 GAGP Points Champion arrived in an attack mode for the GAGP Michelob Ultra Blitz held at Circle Stone CC in Adel, Georgia.
Granger started out with pars on 1-2 and fired a birdie 4 on hole 3 par 5. Making the turn with a six point lead over Golf Club Of Cairo golfer Ted Lynch. Granger struggled but held off all challengers including Mike Harpe of the Golf Club of Valdosta who posted a birdie 3 on hole 13 par 4. Harpe came right back on hole 15 par 5 with an eagle 3 but came up 3 points short to Granger for second place while Jeff Freedman of The Golf Club of Thomasville finished third for the final payout in the Bobby Jones Division.
In the Arnold Palmer Division Ted Lynch of the Golf Club of Cairo took first place followed by Golf Club of Valdosta players Jack Coffey, John Ungar for second place while Billy Blair finished fourth and taking the final pay-out. Granger lead the field in the carry over skins contest with 7 skins followed by Harpe and Coffey with 5 skins and Jeff Freedman with 1. Coffey finished up the day winning the Hooters of Valdosta Par 3 closest to pin contest.
Players had nothing but praise for Circle Stone. John Ungar, GAGP Director of Competitions couldn’t say enough about the condition and improvements to the course, club house and restaurant. This staff has done a commendable job. Golfers need to visit Circle Stone they will be really surprised.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Feb. 1: GAGP $1,000 Super Skins Game Kinderlou Forest GC in Valdosta, Ga. Deadline to enter is Jan. 18.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Michelob Ultra Seniors Tired Creek CC Cairo, Georgia Entry. Deadline to enter is Feb. 6, Individual Stableford.
Saturday, Feb. 15: GAGP Players Club Shoot- Out. Individual Stroke Play First Place $100.
Friday, Feb. 21: GAGP State Park Golf Trail Meadow Links GC Fort Gaines Ga. Deadline to enter is Feb. 14.
Monday, Feb. 24: Coastal Georgia Golfer Cross Winds GC Savannah Ga. Individual Stableford, deadline to enter is Feb. 17.
March 23-26: Coastal Georgia Golf Fest one day to four days at four different courses. Deadline to enter: Jan. 31.
Golfers must have a current and official USGA or GAGP HDCP. Golfers 21 years old and older are eligible to play. Flights and tee-assignments will be based on age of 21-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-up. Optional events include players pot $10 skins game $5, (4) closet to the pin $5. $500 GAGP hole in one challenge $5 Classy Caddy 50/50 Drawing $5.
For additional information and entry form, please contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
