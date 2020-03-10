VALDOSTA—Lowndes baseball stopped its slide after scoring nine runs in the last three innings to pick up an 11-4 win against Valdosta on Monday.
Valdosta led 3-2 after the first inning, but were only able to score once more during the contest.
That’s largely due to the work of Dylan Shea on the mound as he guided Lowndes through four innings with out allowing a run before he was taken out of the game.
After both teams had scoreless innings in the second, third and fourth, Lowndes started to find its stroke.
The Vikings put two runs through in the fifth inning to pull ahead and never looked back, adding one run in the sixth and six runs in the seventh to cap their 11-hit game off.
“I told the guys today in the locker room today before we left I don’t know when it’s coming but its going to come in bunches because we’re too good of a baseball team to continue to mis-hit balls and not hit the ball like we’re capable of,” Lowndes coach Ryan Page said after the win. “I said I don’t know when it’s coming but it’s coming. Tonight in that last inning it just finally came. Guys were finally hitting the ball backside. Squaring pitches up and that’s what it’s supposed to look like. I’m proud of them.”
The six runs in the last inning came from four hits by the Vikings. On the other side, Valdosta only had seven hits in the game and were unable to get their offense started when they needed it late.
The Wildcats still trudged on tooth and nail until the last out was forced by Lowndes’ Tyler Andrews.
“To beat those guys is always good,” Page said about the Wildcats. “There’s a lot of these kids that grow up together. They all know each other. I know it was a big week for them last week when they got us and it feels good to pay them back this week. Hats off to their guys they had another good game. They competed all night long and were right there inning for inning with us.”
With the win, Lowndes avenged the 4-1 home loss from last week against Valdosta. But the season doesn’t slow down and the Vikings have a region matchup on Friday against Tift after facing Bainbridge on Tuesday.
Despite the consecutive match ups, don’t expect fatigue to hold the Viking’s back.
“No excuses,” Page said about the relatively close contest. “If you love this game you’re ready to rock and roll. It don’t matter how many games. I’ll be honest, the way this schedule has been set up for us we’ve had a little bitter taste in our mouth and we’ve been able to come out and wash it out.”
Lowndes will travel to Tifton to face off against Tift in the second region doubleheader of the season on Friday.
