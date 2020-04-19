VALDOSTA –– As most of the nation continues to quarantine and social distance, many people have started to find ways to keep active.
With gyms, recreation centers and parks closed, there is an activity that has stayed strong throughout the pandemic.
Local golf courses have remained open during the “shelter in place” order by Gov. Brian Kemp, allowing people to enjoy as much green and freedom as local courses can offer.
It’s not a cheap avenue by any means, but one that many local people have taken too in recent weeks.
Many courses have taken precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus while also practicing social distancing.
In most cases, courses have operated on their normal times and days.
Most restaurants that are located at the courses have been closed on the inside and only allow To-Go orders.
Many courses only allow a single passenger in a golf cart and have stepped up cleaning habits. Every cart is cleaned after it is used by golfers and it is asked that golfers keep their distance from other people that may be at the course.
While the safest route to staying safe is to remain at home, if you get an itch to go golfing, it’d be best to call ahead and ask what specific precautions are being taken.
