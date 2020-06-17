Going Pro: Blazers' Guillozet signs with Avanti Mondorf in Luxembourg

VALDOSTA –– The reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year is going pro.
Former Valdosta State guard Clay Guillozet announced his signing with Avanti Mondorf of the Luxembourg Basketball Federation Monday morning.
Guillozet, who is represented by Rui Nunez of Coast to Coast Sports, averaged a team-leading 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Blazers last season. Despite working together just over a month, Guillozet and Nunez moved quickly on finding a team –– finding suitors in Luxembourg and Germany before making a decision.
“With everything going on right now with the COVID-19 situation and all the uncertainty overseas with the season and everything coming up, I was still able to get an opportunity like this,” Guillozet said. “After talking with my family, my agent and everything, we feel like this is the perfect spot for me to get started in my pro career. It was just too good to be true.”
In just three years with the Blazers, Guillozet became one of the most decorated players in program history. The 6-foot-4 guard received the Commissioner’s Trophy –– the GSC’s most prestigious honor –– on May 29. In addition, Guillozet became the 27th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark, scoring 1,276 points while grabbing 643 rebounds in his career.
Guillozet’s legacy as a Blazer will be highlighted by his versatility on the floor. Guillozet could handle the ball as a lead guard, shoot and attack from the perimeter and score in the paint against big men while having the length and strength to guard four positions defensively.
In talking with Avanti Mondorf head coach Paul Missavage, Guillozet will have every opportunity to showcase his all-around game.
“He saw my film obviously and watched a couple of games and just liked the way I play,” Guillozet said. “He saw me as a bigger. stronger guard. He said they needed somebody that was a playmaker, but they switch defensively so they needed some bigger guards who could maybe guard the 4 or the 5 if we happen to get switched off so that was big for him.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Guillozet has since returned to his hometown of Greenville, Ohio where he has kept himself in shape, putting himself through two workouts a day in nearby Columbus, Ohio –– one from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
The workouts consist of skill work, weightlifting and yoga.
“Luckily, here in Columbus, there’s a basketball academy that’s open,” Guillozet said. “There’s obviously restrictions and stuff on what you can do, but I’ve been doing two workouts a day. I’m just trying to work on my overall game –– ball-handling, my shot, finishes around the cup and staying in shape because I know it’s gonna be go-time once I get there.”
Guillozet has plenty of time to round himself into prime condition before he has to report to Mondorf on Sept. 1.
Guillozet joins former teammates Beau Justice (, Jimmy Kodet and KJ James as recent Blazers who have gone pro. The Blazers have had many players sign pro contracts, something that has become a rich tradition in the program. Blazer greats Jeremiah Hill and Billy McShepard have gotten as far as the NBA G-League and both still play professionally in Kazakhstan and Israel respectively.
With Justice recently completing his first pro season in Spain, Guillozet says the two talk almost every day about life and playing overseas.
“It’s a dream come true,” Guillozet said of signing his first pro contract. “Every kid, when they’re growing up, they want to go pro. A lot of times, people think that’s the NBA. As you’re growing up, you realize there’s multiple opportunities outside of that. Even being in high school, I actually did some school projects on overseas basketball and professional basketball and it really brought light to my mind about how competitive and how great overseas basketball is as well.
“It’s a dream come true. It’s something every basketball player wants to do and the fact that I’m able to keep playing after college just shows the hard work I’ve put in pays off and what it means to stay committed to your body and your craft.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.