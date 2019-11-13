VALDOSTA –– Coming out of the halftime break, Darrell Jones was tying his shoes when he was told by an assistant coach he had nine assists at halftime.
Jones flashed a wide smile, then got to work.
Jones, who had five points, five rebounds and nine assists at halftime, finished with a triple-double –– 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists –– as No. 12 Valdosta State (3-0) smashed Brewton-Parker 100-68 on Tuesday.
Jones is the first Blazer to record a triple-double since Josh Sparks had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks against Fort Valley State on Dec. 11, 2012.
“Once I knew I had the assists –– the assists are really the hardest part –– everything else comes naturally,” Jones said. “I just wanted to come out and give us some energy in the second half. Coach wanted us to get the score up higher. I was trying to get the rebounds and get the energy up a little bit.”
The Blazers outscored the Barons 50-20 in the paint and scored 28 points off 21 Brewton-Parker turnovers.
Despite the large margin of victory, the Blazers struggled shooting the ball in the second half. Through the first half, VSU shot 50 percent from the floor. However, the team saw its shooting plummet to 36.6 percent in the second half –– finishing 43.4 percent for the game.
“I think we, statistically, played well,” Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. “But my gut was telling me we weren’t playing well enough. I’m not being disrespectful to Brewton-Parker. You have a standard you have to play at that we played at the first two games and we did not tonight. We still won the game, which is a quality of a good team, but we need to play a lot better, I think.”
Blazers senior guard Clay Guillozet put together a monster game for the Blazers –– finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes. Guillozet shot 11-of-20 from the floor and grabbed five offensive rebounds in the win.
“I’m just trying to play hard,” Guillozet said of his performance. “That’s what Coach was preaching. He wanted us to come out and play hard. There was a lot of free flow. We’ve got to get better defensively. Offensively, we were wanting to get out, run, keep the tempo up –– that’s how we like to play.
“I think last game I took (nine) shots. If the shots are there, I’m going to take them. If not, I’m not going to force them. Tonight, there just happened to be a couple more open ones and Coach wanted us attacking and getting to the hoop and I felt like tonight, I could do that.”
The Blazers took their largest lead of the night –– 34 points –– on a layup by Guillozet with 4:30 left in the game.
Senior big man Bryce Smith got off to a fast start, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the first half. Smith opened the game shooting 6-of-7 from the floor and buried 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Smith was a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable night from beyond the arc for the Blazers, who finished just 10-of-34.
“I was disappointed that we didn’t make shots, because they were wide open,” Helfer said. “But sometimes those are the hardest shots to make. It was a little ratty on the pace. We’ve got good shooters, I was just disappointed in the way we shot it tonight.”
Imoras Agee poured in 13 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes for the Blazers.
For the Barons, Jack Gray had a team-high 17 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting night with three triples in 28 minutes. Leondrae Christie and Jeffrey Hodges each had 10 for the visitors.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Travels to face Albany State Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We have more time to prepare, so we know what they’re gonna do and their style,” Helfer said of Thursday’s matchup. “But they’re gonna know what we’re going to do and our style, so we’re just going to have to prepare. It’s going to be a very difficult place to win. I think they’re a good basketball team.”
