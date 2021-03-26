VALDOSTA –– He is taking his talents to South Beach.
The long-awaited commitment from Lowndes four-star dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown was made on Friday in front of family, coaches, and teammates inside of Martin Stadium.
He came out wearing a grey suit with palm tree socks hinting at his decision, which would be to head to the University of Miami to continue his academic and football career.
“It’s been wild ride and a lot of stress and prayers,” the newest Miami commit said. “I enjoyed it and I wish this on anybody. It feels good that you’re wanted by many places to expand your life.”
Brown chose Miami over Florida, Arizona State, Auburn, and Texas A&M.
247Sports’ No. 5 Dual-Threat Quarterback for the Class of 2022 nationwide officially visited the Hurricanes' campus on March 20.
“When I went down there, it was a good vibe with nice people and very diverse,” Brown said. “The place is one of the biggest markets that I can go expand my brand and show people who I am outside of football. Coach Rhett (Lashlee) and Coach Manuel (Diaz) are building something special down there.”
Throughout his three-year career, Brown has 6,729 total yards and 72 touchdowns while also helping the Vikings reach the 2019 GHSA 7A State Championship as a sophomore.
Now all that is in the way of him heading down to Coral Gables is his looming senior season in the fall.
Brown will be joining his former Viking teammate linebacker Thomas Davis who signed with the Hurricanes in December and is now preparing for his freshman year.
“It’s going to be straight grinding and working together,” Brown said. “We’re both good players and we want to go and win games. I never thought I would go to Miami. It was never something I opened my eyes to until I got closer to the end and stuff got serious. They made themselves stand out.”
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose trusted Brown’s judgement and was elated the duo of his players will once again be teammates on the collegiate level a year and a half from now.
“He’s a mature talented young man that knows what he wants to do and a good people person,” DuBose said. “He’s a quality young man in every aspect. It is always good to go somewhere where you know somebody. I’m sure that had a little connection but at the end of the day, these guys want to go somewhere they feel like they can play quick and do their research.”
Brown has big goals once he suits up for the Hurricanes.
“First I want to win the job,” he said. “I want to run the state of Florida, win the conference, go to the playoffs, win a natty and a Heisman to leave a legacy at a school that’s rich in tradition.”
The Hurricanes went 8-3 a season ago and runs a spread offense, like the Vikings’ offensive operations.
Since his recruitment process has concluded, Brown now has his sights set on his senior campaign for the Vikings as they begin spring football on April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.