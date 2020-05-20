Goff named to NCAA Division II Football Committee

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff has been appointed to the NCAA Division II Football Committee, the NCAA announced recently. Goff's term of service will run from Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2024.
"It is an honor to be selected to serve on the NCAA Division II Football Committee," Goff said. "This committee works extremely hard to ensure that Division II football continues to maintain its outstanding reputation within collegiate sports. I am very excited to serve as a member on this prestigious committee."
Goff, who earned Gulf South Conference Co-Coach of the Year honors in 2019, led the Blazers to their second-straight, undefeated Gulf South Conference title in his first season in Titletown. It was the eighth overall conference title for VSU as the Blazers went 10-1 for the season and a perfect 8-0 in league play.
The Blazers are scheduled to open Goff's second season at VSU on Sept. 12, 2020, at 7 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium versus Kentucky State. VSU has five home games scheduled for 2020, including four GSC games, and has won 17-straight GSC regular season contests dating back to 2017.
