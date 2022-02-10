LAKELAND – For the third straight year, the Lanier County football program has a college signee.
Wide receiver Kish Wright announced his intentions to sign with Reinhardt University (NAIA) Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot, 160-pound pass-catcher pointed to the family atmosphere of Reinhardt and the program's interest in acquiring his skill set as his motivation to sign.
"Reinhardt was like a family and I already feel family-oriented with them," Wright said. "I feel like I'm already part of the team. They were the first (school) to show big interest in me.
"I can't even explain (what this day means to me). I'm very ecstatic for this. I thought it would never happen, But God had a plan. ... This is a big moment to sign from Lanier County because with our record and stuff, it's pretty hard to get recruited around here so me getting recruited is a big moment."
Wright, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, was a three-time All-Region First Team selection for the Bulldogs and a three-year letter winner.
For his career, Wright caught 108 passes for 1,394 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording 41 tackles and two interceptions on defense at cornerback.
Wright joins an Eagles team that went 9-3 last season under head coach James Miller. The Eagles, who averaged 39.3 points per game, went a perfect 6-0 in conference play. Wright figures to bolster the team's passing game, which accounted for only 150.3 yards per game in 2021.
"I feel like I'll be a big part of the team with my speed at the receiver position," Wright said. "I feel like I'll be a good addition to the team."
Wright arrived in Lakeland from Jacksonville prior to his sophomore year.
According to Lanier head football coach Kurt Williams, Wright was a "little, scrawny dude with a little afro that said he played football."
Williams, who estimated Wright grew two inches and added 30 pounds of muscle in three years with the Bulldogs, lauded the senior for his drive, determination and work ethic.
"Once he got in the weight room and started working out with us, it was very evident that Kish had the desire to be great," Williams said. "He had a great work ethic and he saw immediate results his sophomore year after transferring over.
"We're excited for Kish. I know mom is excited. It's a dream come true to go to school and not pay a dime to get to play a sport you've always played and loved."
Wright becomes the fifth Lanier player to earn a college athletic scholarship in the last three years, joining Andreas Anderson, Rashod Brockington, Kelvin Gaines and Anelius Dean.
With Wright's signing, Lanier County is beginning to lay the foundation of a football program building momentum under Williams.
The Bulldogs went 0-10 in Williams' first season as head coach in 2018, but the team has gone 9-20 over the past three seasons with the help of players like Wright and others.
"I feel like with the past signees and me, I feel like we're building something for the recruiters that come and our teammates getting more exposure," Wright said. "They can get recruited too."
Following Tuesday's signing day ceremony, Wright talked about how Lanier County has shaped his life as he prepares to major in sports management at Reinhardt in the fall.
"Lanier County has played a big role in my life, a huge role," Wright said. "Before this, I wasn't even getting playing time and I really didn't know if I wanted to play college football. Coming here made me realize that I really loved football. That's when I decided I wanted to go to college and I started working and they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent."
