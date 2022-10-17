HAHIRA – It was a night where defenses reigned supreme at Goddard Field, so it was only fitting that a goal line stand would decide the game.
Valwood (5-2, 1-1 District 3-AAA) denied the Terrell Academy Eagles (5-2, 1-2 District 3-AAA) on fourth and goal to preserve a 19-14 victory.
It was a stressful moment for head coach Justin Henderson as the Eagles redefined the phrase “second effort”.
Senior tight end and defensive end Worth Kimbro met running back Marquerious Mitchell in the backfield. Mitchell then pitched it back to quarterback William Massey, but he was ultimately brought down by senior nose guard and defensive end Brooks Browning.
“What a heads up play by him to flip it back to the quarterback,” Henderson said. “I mean, you always think negative on the sideline. When I saw that, I was like, ‘God, this is how we're gonna go down?’”
The game got to that point following a defensive grudge match that lasted nearly 20 minutes of the game.
The Valiants broke through the scoreless tie with under five minutes left in the half. Junior quarterback Brooks Best connected with senior wide receiver Hayes Perry downfield for a 76-yard touchdown.
While the Valiants have typically had Best and junior quarterback Kyle Beath alternate series, that score prompted Henderson to stick with Best for the remainder of the game.
Though Henderson praised Best after the game, he also assured that Beath would continue to see the field.
“We felt like he was giving us better throws,” Henderson said. “He throws a nice deep ball, and I thought that [with] their corners, we could hit them with some deep stuff and we did. Kyle is still a member of this team. Kyle’s still a critical part of this offense and will continue to be moving forward.”
The Eagles quickly answered back. Mitchell’s 40-yard run set up running back Jamison Lincey’s 17-yard touchdown run to even the score.
However, Best continued to dial up the deep ball, finding senior wide receiver Eli Pay for a 37-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the half. The Valiants missed on the extra point though, keeping the score at 13-7.
The Valiants’ defense shut down the Eagles on their next possession, and a red-hot Best ran the two-minute offense to perfection.
After hitting Kimbro for a 30-yard gain, Best got it to sophomore wide receiver and free safety Felton Foster for a 24-yard touchdown. The Valiants failed on the two-point try as they went to halftime up 19-7.
Valwood’s defense continued to step up and make plays in the second half as the offense began to sputter.
The Eagles’ opening drive of the second half was ended as Foster picked off a deep pass from Massey. However, the Valiants were forced to punt after going three and out.
That’s when things got dicey.
A high snap on the punt resulted in it getting blocked, setting up the Eagles in the red zone. Valwood’s defense stood tall as junior free safety Landon Ryan forced an interception on fourth and goal.
While Henderson was pleased with the effort by his team’s pass defense, he knows there could have been more interceptions.
“If we could catch on the defensive side of the ball, we'd have a lot more picks,” Henderson said. “Yeah, pass defense played well. Our guys locked those guys up fairly well and gave us the ability to kind of stack the box as good as we could do.”
With their backs against the wall, the Eagles forced another three and out and began leaning on their ground game. Facing a fourth and one, the Eagles got it to Mitchell, who burst free for a 59-yard gain. He would punch it in from five yards out the next play as Terrell drew within five.
A promising start to Valwood’s next drive ended poorly. Best was picked off by cornerback Nick Freeman deep downfield, setting up the Eagles with an opportunity to take the lead.
The Eagles put together a lengthy drive that spanned nearly 10 minutes.
However, multiple penalties throughout the drive ultimately doomed them. None were more damaging than an illegal blocking penalty that moved the ball from Valwood’s four-yard line back to the 16-yard line.
Henderson believes that the penalties helped save the game for the Valiants.
“I think we're finally giving out of gas right there in the last little bit, and it was good to see us stand up and respond,” Henderson said. “We did get a handful of holds there. … I know I was yelling holds a couple of times, but that's just part of it. Everybody could call hold after every single football play. It's just part of the game.”
With the defense stopping the Eagles at the goal line, the Valiants’ offense was able to drain the clock with the running game.
While it was rough sledding for the Valiants’ ground game, Henderson was proud of the team’s effort in the passing game.
“Yeah, you know, first half, I thought we lit it up a little bit,” Henderson said. “We knew they were good in the box. We knew they were gonna give us all we wanted. … We had a hard time keeping the quarterback upright in the second half, which is part of it, but I was proud of, overall, the effort with the passing game.”
UP NEXT
Valwood travels to Americus to face the Southland Academy Raiders (3-4, 0-2 District 3-AAA) on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Terrell Academy travels to Macon to face the Central Fellowship Christian Academy Lancers (7-0) on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
