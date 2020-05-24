Globetrotter's New Groove: Randolph embraces new challenge at Bradwell Institute

VALDOSTA –– A former Harlem Globetrotter travels on.
Ty Randolph, former head coach of the Lanier County boys and girls basketball teams, was hired as head coach at Bradwell Institute in late-April.
Over the past four seasons, Randolph posted an 80-29 record as head coach of the Bulldogs and a 41-38 mark with the Lady Bulldogs over the past three seasons.
“It was a tough decision, but one of those things that at the end of the day was a really good situation for me,” Randolph said.
Once a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, Randolph has been successful almost everywhere basketball has taken him in his career. In his final season at Lanier, the Bulldogs went 22-6 and advanced to the second round of the postseason.
Given his 75.2 winning percentage at Lanier, it didn’t take long for schools looking to elevate their hoops programs to take notice. After passing on an offer from South Mecklenburg in his old stomping grounds in Charlotte, N.C., Randolph got a call from Bradwell Institute –– a team he coached against while at Groves High School, back when the teams were in the same region.
Randolph went 37-19 at Groves, making two playoff appearances.
“We’ve had a lot of success at Lanier,” Randolph said. “In four years, I finished 80-29. That kind of puts you in a marketable situation in coaching. I had a few offers here and there –– I got a job offer at South Mecklenburg right after the season and different things, but I turned that down. I really just didn’t think it was the right fit.
“With Bradwell, they used to be in my region when I was at Groves –– really good, always had a lot of battles with them and I always knew this could be a job that if you pretty much work hard, you could win a championship also. Up there, we were 1-1 in region situations, but were able to come away with a region championship. This is, to me, a hotbed when it comes to talent. You’ve got a military base there at Fort Stewart and it’s just a basketball community.”
Randolph has connections to the Hinesville area. He and South Georgia Kings AAU founder Jessie Fleming are good friends and according to Randolph, the two had discussed coaching at Bradwell together before Randolph began coaching former NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown with the Detroit Pistons in 2009.
Fast forward 11 years later, and it appears those conversations spoke his next coaching stop into existence.
“We’ve always talked about possibly working together and how good of a situation it would be if I ever came to Bradwell,” Randolph said. “It was a job I wasn’t really looking for. It came open and they called and everything just kind of fell in place.”
A driving force behind Randolph’s move was the health of his mother. Last season at Lanier, Randolph admits he felt helpless being more than two hours away from her while he coached. Throw in having a daughter set to begin high school and the move to Bradwell made sense before he even runs his first practice with the Tigers.
“My mom was under the weather during the course of the season and I felt kind of helpless,” Randolph said. “I have a daughter who is going to be entering high school that’s a volleyball player so that was a different thing. Coaching in Savannah before, I knew that could be a situation so (Bradwell) was a really attractive situation for me compared to what I’ve been doing in the past.”
The Tigers will be a bit of a reclamation project for Randolph next season. He takes over a team that finished 2-23 and 0-8 in Region 2-6A. In fact, the team ended the season on a 15-game losing streak.
As a coach that has been at various stops in his coaching career, the jump from Class A to Class 6A is a considerable leap. Lanier County had 428 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year, while Bradwell Institute had a population of 1,670 students.
“I’m always driven,” Randolph said. “I’m always finding new challenges. People are always telling you what you can and what you can’t do. I’m always hungry. I used to work for Michael Jordan and the Bobcats with Kwame. When we were there, he always talked about finding new things for motivation. This is just a different type of hunger because now it’s a different type of stage.
“You’re playing on a bigger stage and it’s one of those chances to try to win on an even bigger stage. I think in the end, it’s going to carry a more prestigious weight once you’re winning.”
Joining a program with more students and a community that loves basketball was impossible to pass up.
Randolph feels the move from Class A to 6A will increase his odds of not only building a successful program like he did at Lanier, but also winning state championships –– a feat that has eluded him during his career.
“I think Lanier was blessed to have a variety of athletes come through there,” Randolph said. “The biggest thing in Single-A, you’re maximizing everything you have, just like anywhere. But here, you’ve got to think...6A, you’re talking a good 2,500 to 3,000 students or more. The variety of athlete, especially in my pressure defense style of play, you’re going to have a lot more (talent) to choose from when it comes down to putting your pieces together from a championship scenario. For the most part, you’re increasing your odds. I always look at how can you fare over a course of time and winning championships. I think we’ve got a heck of a chance right now.
“At Lanier, my first year, we were okay. Second year, we were unbelievable. Third year, we had a little bit of a rebuild, but I think we still pulled out 19 wins. This past year, we knew we’d have a chance to play for it again, so it was an every other year cycle at Lanier. It was one of those things where you always had a shot. ... Coming in here, once I implement the system, you can have a shot to win it year in and year out, just because of the military base, it’s a basketball town and there’s a large variety of student body population.”
Leaving the place he’s called home the last four years is undoubtedly difficult, but Randolph says he will always remember how the community took him in upon arrival and the bonds he built during his stay. Furthermore, Randolph also believes he’s left the Lanier program better than he found it.
“The biggest thing I’ll remember is the people in the community,” Randolph said. “The people in the community embraced me and my family from Day 1. It was just a special ride. Being a small school and some of the atmospheres we created and different things. We created a family bond and it was a tight bond. I know a lot of people there took it kind of hard when I did decide to take the job at Bradwell, but I think they understood for me, it was about getting closer to my mom and my family. The program was built and it’ll sustain itself now and the next person coming in will continue to work.”
