Due to the threat of COVID-19, 2019-20 high school sports are over.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday afternoon the remainder of spring sports seasons have been canceled –– one day after Governor Brian Kemp announced the closure of schools for the rest of the school year.
Team practices or activities are prohibited until further notice.
"Given the announcement yesterday by Governor Kemp, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that all GHSA activities and sports are cancelled for the 2019-2020 school year," GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said in a statement Thursday. "I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation, and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates. Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done."
Amid requests to grant another year of eligibility like NCAA announced last week, Hines expressed that granting a fifth year of eligibility is not in the plans.
"As sad and disappointing as this spring has been, there is a backward trickle effect and there are many unintended consequences associated with waiving this by-law," Hines said. "GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom. The culmination of all activities of a student is to lead to graduation and this will have taken place for our seniors. This is not the situation any of us would like to be in but the 8-semester rule will remain in effect."
