HAHIRA –– Their second win of the season just slipped away from the Valwood Valiants (1-10) once again last night as they lost to region rival Brookwood (10-6), 61-57.
Another nail biter gave yet another gut punching loss to the Valiants.
The difference, this loss showed that they’re closer to victory and to reaching their potential.
“This may have been the best entire defensive game that we’ve played,” Valwood boys coach Andy Stamschror. “We had less lapses I think than we’ve had in other games… Overall this was one of our best games so far. Brookwood is a good team, they’re the reigning region champs and they’re the ones that got to be knocked off. We gave it a shot tonight and didn’t come up with it.”
Valwood showed to Brookwood that they’re evolving from being some push over team on the schedule.
The first half score was tight all the way through.
With seconds remaining Valwood’s Russell Hunter hit a circus turn around shot while falling for an and-one that brought the Valiants within six points. The ridiculous bucket energized his team heading into halftime and they knew this game could be there’s.
At halftime Valwood was down 26-20.
Out of the break, Brookwood got on a run that put them up 38-27 midway through the third quarter.
Valwood needed another spark.
Then Hunter heated up by dropping 16 points in the quarter alone. The Valiants rallied with their leading scorer and cut the deficit to just two points to start the fourth.
They were playing the best they have all year, and were giving the reigning region champs a run for their money.
“It’s coming (together) in practice,” said Valwood point guard Allen Harris about his team’s improvement. “Coach Strick and the rest of them just keep pushing us and pushing us. As you can see on the court we’re going and going together. It’s just the little stuff like turnovers (that’s holding us back), the fundamental stuff that coach keeps telling us that we should work on in practice.”
Both teams continued to go back-and-forth, traded leads in an intense fourth quarter.
Turnovers by Valwood made it even harder for them to pull away with a lead. Brookwood’s harassing 2-3 trap defense forced many floating passes that were picked off by Brookwood defenders, but Valwood still hung around.
With under a minute left Harris made a clean pickpocket near half court that led to an easy layup in transition to put Valwood up by one.
Brookwood’s Sam Barrett then answered with a clutch three to put Brookwood back in the lead, now by two. Valwood’s following possession ended in a turnover that led to the foul and free throw game and Brookwood prevailed in the end.
Hunter finished with a 22 point and 10 rebound double-double and Harris scored 11 points.
Barrett led Brookwood with 19 points.
“Turnovers were a big thing tonight, we turned it over too much. (Work on) recognizing defenses and getting in the right set to attack it, but that will come with playing together and getting everybody on the same page. We’re still in the first half of the region schedule…Hey we’ve seen it in the past, the region schedule really doesn’t matter until you get to the tournament anyway. So, I feel like it’s anybody’s region right now.”
Although Valwood dropped a region game, they must turn around and play tomorrow so the focus is quickly shifting. After another close win slipped away at the end Valwood is coming in with a sharpened mentality.
“Destroy,” said Harris about the team’s mindset for next game “We’re going in confident. We’re not going to take this loss and keep our heads down; we’re going to keep pushing and get ready for the next game.”
Brookwood girls 64
Valwood 23
Brookwood (9-9) handled business against the Valwood Lady Valiants (1-9) last night and won the region matchup 64-23.
The first quarter seemed to show the beginning and end of the game all in one.
Brookwood had the green light glaring from beyond the arc and slammed on the gas. As a team, Brookwood hit five three-pointers in the first.
Those makes quickly made the score get out of hand, the Lady Valiants couldn’t recover.
“Shots were falling for us early,” said Brookwood head coach Todd Webb. “That’s how well we’re capable of shooting. We’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot it from outside.”
At the end of the first Brookwood led 28-8.
Brookwood’s scoring lightened up, but the lead remained lopsided.
For Valwood, they got to experiment with multiple lineups and even saw some eighth graders get some experience on the court.
“We got a few injuries and brought up the eighth graders,” said Valwood head coach Stephanie Johnson. “So, we got five eighth graders out there.”
Along with the injuries, Valwood’s leading scorer Alexis Gosier just couldn’t find a rhythm and her teammates couldn’t either. It was tough to find an answer during the night, as it has been all season.
Gosier finished with 14 points while no one else scored more than four for Valwood.
Brookwood’s Jordan Burns and Rayne Deese both led their team with 12 points.
Despite the record and state of their season, Valwood still has a goal this year and that’s to make them more of a team.
“I’d like to see them gel as a team and win a game,” said Valwood Head Coach Stephanie Johnson about what she wants from this season. “I think they need that for themselves. I don’t know, it’s hard because they work so hard in practice and then we come out here and I’m not exactly sure what happens, but it’s not the way it looks in practice. For (the players), I feel like if they could just get a taste of what it’s means to win a game, I think that going forward they’d want that more.”
Nothing brings people together more than adversity, especially when they finally prevail through it all.
The Lady Valiants have seven more games to find themselves and find their win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.