Georgia looks to improve pass rush in national championship

Georgia football boasts one of the best front seven units in the country. The group of defensive lineman and linebackers have proven week after week that they can compete at the highest level, and the statistics are there to back that up.
The Bulldogs rank fourth in the country in total sacks with 45 on the season. They also rank third in the nation in rushing defense, giving up only 81.9 yards per game on the ground. However, despite the clear impact the front seven has on each game, the group was unable to deliver in the SEC Championship against Alabama.
“Pretty much it just fell back on us. I think we had everything dialed up pretty good, but sometimes it works and sometimes it don't,” linebacker Quay Walker said. “We just couldn't really get home.”
Getting to the quarterback is something that Georgia was able to do in 13 of its 14 games this year. The only game without a sack was against Alabama in the SEC Championship.
When Georgia takes the field against the Crimson Tide on Monday night, it is likely that getting to Heisman winner Bryce Young will be a key to victory. Young was virtually untouched in his initial matchup against the Bulldogs and he took advantage of the time and space.
Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns on his way to victory, both stats the most against the Bulldogs in a single game this year. Outside linebacker Nolan Smith knows that if Georgia wants a different outcome on Monday night, getting to the quarterback will be key.
“We say all the time here the best rush is the best coverage, and we've got to get to the quarterback. There's nothing else about it,” Smith said. “Last game, we did not do that, and I know a lot of people felt hurt after that one.”
Smith’s statement about getting to the quarterback reigns true when looking back at Alabama’s two closest games.
In their only loss of the season, the Crimson Tide fell to Texas A&M 41-38. The Aggies sacked Young four times and hurried the quarterback five times. Against Auburn, Alabama came out on top by a score of 24-22. However, the Auburn pass rush kept the Tigers in the game. Young was sacked seven times against Auburn and hurried eight times.
If the Bulldogs want to find success on defense in the National Championship, getting to Young will be important. Smith said that the game plan stays the same in the second clash between the SEC heavyweights, but the execution needs to change.
“We've just got to go do it this game. There's nothing else needs to be said and nothing needs to be done other than trust the plan and go do it,” Smith said.
Printed with permission from the Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Georgia; redandblack.com/sports
