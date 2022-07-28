Georgia Independent Athletic Association begins inaugural athletic season

MACON –TheGeorgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) celebrates the launch of its inaugural athletic season for the 2022-2023 school year Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.
Member schools will highlight the kickoff to their seasons with highlights and several midnight madness events.
GIAA launched as a new athletic association, extended from the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), on Dec. 3, 2021. The GIAA will work in partnership with the GISA and will allow member institutions to have a say in the development and advancement of the organization.
WHEN: Monday, August 1st, 2022
11 a.m ET
WHERE: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (Inside Main Rotunda)
301 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
**GIAA Commissioner, Tommy Marshall and member school administrators will be available for interviews
