Georgia Christian School's Savannah Winters signs with ABAC soccer

DASHER –– Georgia Christian School senior soccer standout Savannah Winters signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Thursday.
Before her signing, head coach Terry Carter of Georgia Christian discussed how he recognized Savannah’s talent early on, as a middle schooler, and only tried her out once on offense before realizing where her true talents lay.
Savannah’s new coach from ABAC, Aliriza Sisman, was on hand to discuss what he saw as Savannah’s strengths, her skills and her passion, and to say that he looked forward to leveraging them on the team at ABAC.
Savannah is the daughter of Jody and Katrina Winters of Quitman, Ga., and her family was on hand for her signing at Elrod Gymnasium along with the student body, the faculty, and the administration of the school.
