Georgia Christian joins GISA, adds two new sports

DASHER –– Georgia Christian Schools are on the move to bring bigger and better things to their program, and their community.
The Generals will be joining the Georgia Independent School Association, more commonly known as the GISA, in Region 1-A next season. Not only will the Generals be changing classifications, they will also field wrestling and golf teams next year.
While the Generals will be in unfamiliar territory, being in a new division for the first time after leaving GAPPS, they will not be alone, as Fullington and John Hancock have both followed suit in making the switch.
“We will be in a much tougher conference for this season,” athletic director Chuck Knapp said. “I think a big part of what we need to do to prepare ourselves is to make sure we work hard on strength and conditioning to take on that tougher schedule.”
Due to many of their players being in other sports, the Generals will not have a spring football season, and will instead focus on their strength and conditioning with the players that they have available.
“We have a strength and conditioning coach, and he is doing a great job,” Knapp said. “He is the head coach of our middle school team, and a former player of mine. We are really starting to see an increase in strengths in all sports, not just football.
“Some of the Lady Generals are really starting to get into it and they went on to do great things in their respective seasons. I think the more the athletes at GCS are exposed to strength and conditioning, the more you will see a correlation between that and winning.”
While the football team will be playing stiffer competition than it is accustomed to, other sports have been no stranger to playing in bigger leagues.
“You know in basketball and volleyball, they have been playing up already for a while,” Knapp said. “This will not be as much of a transition for those sports. They know what it is like to play those teams in bigger conferences.”
With the move to GISA, GCS will now be allowed to add other sports to their program, in hopes of attracting more students to participate.
“Moving to GISA opens up new doors for us,” Knapp said. “We will be adding both wrestling and golf to our program in the future. I think the community and everyone that is part of GCS is excited about these sports.
“Adding in wrestling will give us another opportunity for a winter sport. All we have currently is basketball, but now we will have another option for these athletes. It is also attractive to students that switch to a private school, and now they have more options.”
In order for the Generals’ program to continue to grow, it is important to take chances, such as moving into a new classification.
“We are taking a chance by moving up,” Knapp said. “But, in order to grow, we have to take those chances. This was not personal towards GAPPS in any way. We have enjoyed being with them, but we just have a growth plan in place and this is where we need to be.
“Dr. Lawson ensures that we are steadily growing according to that plan, and that we are on the right track. We now have more outlets for players to compete. We have no shortage of players and now we have more sports for them.”
Georgia Christian itself has seen an influx of new students as of late, and this move will certainly ensure that everyone has something they can participate in.
“I am excited about all of the new stuff, but I am definitely excited to see the growth in the number of students,” Knapp said. “Our growth potential is there, and steadily climbing as a school, community and as a sports program.
“With more students coming in, that means we can hire more great teachers. With the new sports, we can bring in new coaches. Everything is growing for the better. It has taken time, but any strategic plan takes time to build and grow, and we are seeing that now.”
While adding two new sports and moving into GISA are both very big moves for Georgia Christian, do not count them out as being done with making those big moves.
“Bringing in a sport like wrestling will help with football,” Knapp said. “You know you will get sure tacklers because of the grappling they do. That translates on the football field. The strength and conditioning program will benefit them as well. I am excited for that.
“There is a possibility we add even more sports. It is a numbers game to add sports. We have to check the numbers of elementary students and middle school students and see how many we can have, and make an assessment from there on what else we can add.”
It is not often that the high school athletic director is thinking about the number of students that there are in elementary school, but that is part of Knapp’s many duties.
“It is a little odd to think of it in that way, but you have to weigh out that number of kids and see where we can go. Both the elementary and middle schools have a ton of kids, and that shows good numbers.
“We are even thinking of adding sports in those lower grade levels, such as soccer or possibly even flag football in the younger grades. We have the Jr basketball division, and they do great work with that.”
It seems as though AD Knapp has done a lot of things to help strengthen the program at Georgia Christian, but he says all the credit does not go to him.
“They did great before I got here with the program,” Knapp said. “This is just the natural progression of building into something great. I feel really good about the direction of things. Building a culture takes time, and we are in that time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.