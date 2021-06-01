DASHER –– When you think of successful teams in sports, they are often very reliant on the players that have been around the program for a while, such as the seniors or the juniors. This can be seen in most programs in the country at the high school and collegiate level.
That is not the case down in Dasher, Ga.
The Georgia Christian Lady Generals had one of the best soccer seasons in recent memory, and they did so in an unconventional way.
With over half of the team comprised of eighth-graders as well as two seventh-graders with several sophomores and juniors in key spots, the Lady Generals look to continue the success they saw this season –– finishing with a 13-4-2 record, and a state championship berth to boot.
In their playoff run, they were able to get a win against Peachtree Academy due to a forfeiture, a 10-0 shutout against Trinity Christian at their place, as well as a 1-0 victory at home against Georgia Cumberland before they lost a heartbreaker in the state finals.
“I would say that the future is extremely bright down here for us,” GCS head girls soccer coach Terry Carter said. “We are a program that gives an opportunity to everyone that comes out for the team. Just because you are an upperclassman, does not guarantee your spot.
“Every practice is treated like a competition. Every training session, you have to compete with your teammates. Your job is not guaranteed to you; it is earned.”
With fierce competition at every practice, it allows for athletes to not become complacent, and really play hard, which helps them do great in games –– so great that Carter feels as though in the six years that he has been a part of the Georgia Christian program, he has not seen better of his players, than he did this season.
“I was very pleased with what we were able to do as a team,” Carter said. “One of the biggest areas that I feel that we did great at, was being able to attack. Ellie Lewis, Ally Lott, and Katie Moss came up huge for us in that area.”
Ellie, one of the younger players on the team being in the eighth grade, finished with 24 goals and 16 assists, while Lott and Moss, both of which are also basketball players, had great seasons, finishing with 21 goals and 9 assists, and 18 goals and 8 assists, respectively.
Lexi Lewis, a sophomore on the team, and the older sister to Ellie, made All-State at centerback from her sweeper role. Amber Drew also added value in the centerback role, helping to prevent goals from opposing teams.
Emily Hernandez is another player that played very well as a midfielder on the team, and was quoted as being an unbelievable talent and one of the best midfielders around.
From all of the success that the Lady Generals enjoyed, Coach Carter knows that there is a reason for it, and a plan behind it.
“There is a difference in having a team, and having a program,” Carter said. “Everyone wants to be able to establish a program. I feel like with what we were able to accomplish this season, that we have built the program for years to come.
“So many of our athletes that played critical roles, are 3-4 years from graduating. With the players, coaching staff, administration, and just the overall support that we have, I feel this program will do big things!”
