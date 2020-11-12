Georgia Christian Game Canceled; Possible Playoff Berth

DASHER –– COVID-19 is undefeated in 2020.
For many football programs across the country, from peewee to the NFL, COVID-19 has affected them in some way –– whether it be starting the season late, missing games, being quarantined, etc.
On a weekend where the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide had their game against LSU canceled and No. 3 Ohio State versus Maryland was canceled, Georgia Christian and Rock Springs has suffered the same fate.
While the Generals did not have any cases, their opponent, Rock Springs, informed head coach Chuck Knapp they would not be participating in the game due to COVID concerns.
Tonight's cancellation marks the third game for the Generals affected by the virus.
The first canceled game came earlier this season against Saint John's Country Day, which would have been the first home game for the Generals.
The game the Generals found to replace that game, an Oct. 16 home game, was also canceled.
What could Rock Springs pulling out mean for the Generals?
As a result of this cancellation, the Generals could possibly receive an automatic berth into the state playoffs.
With an already unusual season and an even more unusual playoff system, the Generals have two shots to make the playoffs.
Regions one and two in the GAPPS combined this fall to create a two-system playoff bracket. The first bracket includes the top four teams in the combined region while the second bracket includes the bottom four teams in the region.
Given the fact that only one team will not make it to the playoffs, GCS has a chance to be included in one of the two brackets.
UP NEXT
The Generals take the field against Central Christian Nov. 20 at home with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
