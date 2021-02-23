Georgia Christian baseball off to cold start

Georgia Christian Schools varsity baseball team made the short trip to Open Bible on Feb. 16 in search of a win in their first game.
They ended up on the losing side of things, however, as the Warriors walked away with an 11-3 win, after a strong opening inning.
In a game that was played in just over 40-degree weather, the Generals were cold on the field in more ways than one.
Mason Finney got the start for the Generals at pitcher and gave his best efforts, but struggled through the first inning.
In a game where the winds were strong and the temperature was low, it seemed to give Finney issues and he could not find his rhythm.
The Warriors hung nine runs on the Generals in the first inning alone, giving them a secure 9-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Though the Generals struggled early on, they outscored the Warriors the rest of the way 3-2, showing effort and resiliency for future games.
Christian Powell came in and finished out the game for the Generals at pitcher, allowing just two runs in his time on the mound.
“I am proud of our guys for hanging in there,” Generals head coach Drew Suttles said. “They fought the rest of the way.”
With several key players missing from the game, it showed for the Generals, as a few players had a basketball game for the playoffs.
In the first inning, the Generals threw 67 pitches to the Warriors' 12 pitches, but the Generals played better in the second, only using 14 pitches to the Warriors' 32.
Bennett Hatcher finished the game with two RBIs, including a hit, while Corbin Evans added a hit of his own.
While the Generals may not have gotten the win that they were looking for in the game, they were excited to get back on the field for the first time since last spring, when COVID-19 interrupted the season.
With four players returning to the lineup now that basketball season has ended, including Seth Copeland, the Generals look to make a push as region contenders this season.
The Generals will have their first home game on March 4 at 4 p.m.
