Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has announced it will resume competitions June 1.
The competitions will include Seniors Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz, Coastal Georgia Blitz, GAGP Players Club and GAGP Georgia State Parks Golf Trail. Fall Competitions from September to December will consist of two events each month. Competitions are open to male amateur golfers, 21 years of age and older and will be conducted Monday through Sunday.
Interested golfers should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' John Ungar at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
