Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions' 2020 Membership Drive began Tuesday.
Starting its fifth year the GAGP is offering male amateur golfers 21 years old and older a 2-for-1 membership. Regular Membership is $60 annually and through Dec. 31, 2019, two players can join for $30 each.
As a bonus, the city with the most golfers signing up will be awarded a cash prize or gift.
As members, golfers receive discounts on entry-fees, hotels, equipment, clothing, 19th hole happy hours for golf and social events as well as reciprocal membership to all GAGP associate clubs events. Membership is a pay-as-you-play plan with no initiation fees, monthly dues, food and beverage charges and year end assessments.
Events are played at seven regional locations and surrounding cities within the state. Each region will host twelve events throughout the year Augusta, Albany, Macon, Valdosta, Rome, Jekyll Island, and Savannah. Competitions are conducted at public, semi-private and private courses on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Events are flighted with tee-assignments by age 50-59, 60-69, 70-up and non-seniors are 21-29, 30-39 and 40-49.
Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz will be held on Thursday, Players Club on Wednesdays and Saturdays, GAGP State Park Trail on Fridays and Coastal Georgia Players Club on Saturdays.
Organizational goals will be to increase membership and player participation to 1,000 members and additional GAGP associate clubs to 125.
Featured events include: New Year Round Up Super Bowl Skins and Pins game, Coastal Georgia Golf Fest, The Invitational, The Players Championship, The Traditional, Tybee Island Classic, The Amateur, GAGP Cup, Georgia City Amateur Golf Challenge, Charity Classic and Holiday Championship.
For a membership package, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
