Organized in 2022, the South Georgia Golf Group (SGGG) is organized to promote the game of golf, for the love of the game played by the rules of the game allowing players to compete fairly by ability, age, flights and tees.
Courses are selected by quality of course conditions and a sincere welcoming of golfers with fees they expect to pay.
The SGGG supports local golf courses, restaurants and charities.
John Ungar is Director of Competitions and Marketing. Ungar has 40 years of experience in planning, organizing and conducting amateur competitions in Ohio, North and South Carolina and Georgia where he was a committee man with Georgia State Golf Association for Public Golf.
He has attended golf summits conducted by Ohio PGA and USGA, directed Portage County Amateur, Franklin County Amateur golf leagues in Ohio, organized and directed a Valdosta men’s golf association for a local Valdosta Golf Course, Valdosta Golf Association, The Valdosta Amateur and Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions.
ABOUT THE SGGG
The SGGG is open to Male Amateur Golfers 21 years old and older. There are no membership fees or monthly dues.
Eighty-four competitions are scheduled and will be conducted Thursday through Saturday based on availability of courses.
COMPETITIONS
Players are welcome to play nine or 18 holes for the love of the game and can win prizes for finishing first. Camaraderie, player enjoyment and making of new friends is the No. 1 goal.
Travel time to competitions is 30 minutes or less.
Weekday Green fees are less than $30.00 Weekend green fees are $40.00 or less. Want-to-be pros should check out the SGGG Hooters Golf Series with cash and debit card prizes up to $1,000 and winner takes all based on number of entries.
FORMATS: Individual, team, gross and net stroke play, best ball, match play, stableford and scramble.
RULES: USGA, SGGG and local rules
TEE-ASSIGNMENTS: Flights by age – 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up
ENTRY AND GOLF FEES: Must be paid two weeks in advance by entry deadline date. Walk-on entries and preferred pairings will not be honroed.
PRIZES: Based on number of entries
Golfers interested in playing and competitions schedules or have questions should contact John Ungar at (614)441-3965 or by e-mail at jungar@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.