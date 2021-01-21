VALDOSTA –– David Beals, Matt Granger, Billy Walden became the first inductees in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Hall Of Fame.
All three golfers demonstrated sportsmanship, consistent participation in events and the willingness to spread camaraderie between players. Additionally they were competition winners. David Beals of Thomasville, Georgia 2018- overall champion, 2019 point champion and Vardon Trophy Award. 2019 Matt Granger Savannah Georgia Point Champion and Billy Walden Cairo, Georgia overall Point Champion.
GAGP's Grand Slam Championship set for Sept. 25, hosted by Kinderlou Forest Golf Club of Valdosta. It is the GAGP's premier competition for 2021. The field will be based on qualifiers from ten golf courses. Qualifier fee is $25.00 for members of host courses and cart fee. General Public Qualifier fee is $25 plus golf and cart fees.
Qualifying will start in March and end in July. Players not qualifying may enter again and pay the $25.00 fee for each attempt by July 25. The purpose of a July deadline is to allow organizers to contact extra courses to accommodate the field. 10 percent of the field for all flights will advance to the championship flight. Cost for golf, cart fees, prizes, awards and a 19th hole will be based on the number of entries from qualifying round. The Grand Slam is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older flighted and tee-assignments by age. 21-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-up.
Format will be 18 holes individual gross stroke play. Interested competitors should contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or email gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com regarding all questions, qualifier entry form, qualifier date and course.
OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS
Feb. 11: GAGP Seniors Kinderlou Forest GC
Feb. 16: GAGP Seniors Kinderlou Forest GC
Feb. 18: GAGP Seniors Kinderlou Forest GC
Feb. 23: GAGP Seniors Kinderlou Forest GC
March 13: Super Skins Game Francis Lake GC
Deadline for all events is Feb. 13.
To enter, contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.