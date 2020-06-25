Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has added new competitions and groups for its remaining calendar year.
July 9: The Michelob Seniors will travel to Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
July 20: Coastal Georgia Golfers will be in Savannah.
July 17: GAGP Georgia State Parks Golf Trail takes on Georgia Veterans Golf Club in Cordele.
July 15: The GAGP Players Club heads to Circle Stone Golf Club in Adel.
July 16: The Valdosta Seniors start play. All events will be conducted at golf courses within one hour of Valdosta. Green-Fees will be $30 or less. Entry fees will be $10 with 1st place guaranteed $100 for optional events will be offered.
Sept. 18: State Parks Championships at Little Ocmulgee Golf Club
Oct. 17: The Traditional at Meadow Links Golf Club
Oct. 24: The (12 D) Foot Joy Classic Lakes at Laura Walker
Nov. 7: The Legends at the Creek at Hard Labor
Nov. 14-15: State Park Cup at Highland Walk Golf Club and Arrowhead Pointe Golf Club
Dec. 12: Santa's Charity Golf Classic for Georgia Veterans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.