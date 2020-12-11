DASHER –– Miguel Trejo is in his fourth year as a starter on a varsity basketball team.
The 2020 season will also be Trejo's last on the hardwood and, for him, it is bittersweet.
“It has not hit me yet that this is my senior year,” Trejo said. “I just don’t want it to be over. I have had such a great time playing basketball and in school. It is weird to think that this is the last year to do it all.”
Trejo started out his career at Echols County High School as a freshman, where he played nearly every position for the Wildcats.
A year later, Trejo made the decision to transfer to Georgia Christian and has not looked back since.
“When I came over here, I did not know what to expect,” Trejo said. “But I am grateful for the opportunity that I had to come here, and I felt it was the correct decision for me.”
A year after Trejo left Echols, his best friend, Buster Galindo, also made the move to GCS.
Trejo could not have been any happier.
“Buster and I have been playing together since the fifth grade,” Trejo said. “When he got here, it really changed things for us on so many levels. The biggest thing has to be the chemistry that he and I share. That allows us to take advantage of teams.”
Trejo has played several positions throughout his career, but head coach Mike Johnson has him playing the four, otherwise known as power forward this year.
“Coach Johnson is definitely a tough coach, but it is because he expects great things of us,” Trejo said. “Coach and I both got here at the same time, so it has meant a lot to me to play for him all three years, because I know what he expects of us.”
Due to COVID-19 cancellations, Trejo and the Generals have had a couple games canceled, but they won their first game 60-40 against Crisp Academy Nov. 30 –– a game in which Trejo scored 10 points.
On Tuesday, Trejo played a significant role in the Generals' comeback 55-48 victory against their rivals and reigning region champions, the Highland Christian Eagles. Trejo scored 14 points in the game, making several key free throws and punctuating his night with an emphatic block on an Eagles player late in the game.
“I feel like we are a top-two team this year,” Trejo said. “I really like our depth that we have. We also have Buster’s brother, Benji, who transferred over from Echols and he is a force as well. ... Highland is a team that is good year in, and year out. They are the standard in our region, but we feel we are gaining on them. Between us, them and Grace Christian, it will be an interesting season.”
While Trejo has played other sports for GCS, such as football as a linebacker and a lineman on defense in soccer, basketball is his true love.
“There is just something about the sport,” Trejo said. “I love the game of basketball and I have enjoyed playing it all these years. We seniors want to end our ride as the region champions. That is our goal and we expect nothing less.”
Trejo is one of the veteran leaders on the team and Johnson refers to him as one of the Big Three next to Buster Galindo and Christian Johnson.
In pressure situations, those are his go-to guys.
“It means a lot to me that Coach feels that way of me,” Trejo said. “I just try to be a leader for my teammates out there. I want to make sure that I keep them in line, and we remain focused at all times.”
