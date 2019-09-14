Generals still searching for elusive first win, shut out against Aucilla

DASHER — Still waiting.
After three weeks of being defeated and constantly hearing the same post-game messages from coaches and fans, the Georgia Christian Generals will have to endure yet another.
On Friday night, the Generals hosted Aucilla Christian (Monticello, Florida) for their homecoming, losing 49-0.
The Generals drop to 0-4 on the season, but head coach Chuck Knapp remained optimistic in his team’s play going forward.
“Y’all know these plays work,” Knapp said to the team in post-game speech. “You’ve seen them. So, when you go home tonight, shower up, rest and ask yourselves what happened tonight.”
The big question is what happened in the first half.
The Warriors were up 42-0 entering the second half. Sophomore Tag Williams accounted for a pair of touchdowns for Aucilla.
A bevy of damaging penalties against the Generals offered more scoring opportunities for the Warriors.
Freshman Jace Grant scorched the Generals defense for 112 yards on the ground, most of the night between both teams.
Things got a bit chippy to begin the third quarter. After Generals’ Grant Garrett received homecoming king honors, he was involved in a frisky tussle with an Aucilla player.
Both players were ejected.
“That is not how we play,” Knapp said. “We won’t play that way. Within the whistle, within the rules, you can hit someone all day long. We will not fight after the whistle. Not on my watch.”
To end the third, Grant scored on a four-yard run to put the game at 49-0. A majority of Generals fans made their way to their cars.
With a running clock in the third and fourth quarters, the Generals still felt they had enough to at least put points on the scoreboard.
Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Aucilla fumbled and Grant Copeland recovered, taking the ball 39-yards downfield.
The end zone was six yards away.
A blocking-in-the-back call erased all hope, but they did get to keep the possession to start their last series of the game.
With 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, Generals’ quarterback Seth Copeland throws a pick to Aucilla defensive back Brady Browning.
Williams took the victory knee to seal Aucilla’s fourth consecutive win.
Knapp said the shutout allowed the players to re-evaluate their approach and preparation for game days.
“It’s self-evaluation, we talk about it all week,” he said. “Be honest with yourself, be honest with your position. We have put ourselves in some situations. I appreciate it. But we are on to region games now. We can’t do this puppy dog, sad face thing anymore.”
UP NEXT
Georgia Christian travels to face Griffin Christian on Friday.
