Generals Spotlight: Seth Copeland

DASHER – Rising junior Seth Copeland is yet another Copeland to take the field in a long history for Georgia Christian, but he could be the most talented of them all to come through Dasher.
Copeland is a multi-sport athlete for the Generals, playing basketball and baseball in addition to football. 2021 could be a big year for him in all three sports, with the possibility of a big role in basketball, as well as coming off an injury for a full football season.
Last fall, Copeland came into his sophomore campaign – coming off of a freshman season that saw him start at quarterback, with high hopes for Year Two. An unfortunate injury sidelined him for nearly every game, but he is ready for Year 3.
“I feel really good heading into this season,” Copeland said. “I am completely recovered and I do not have any limitations with it. I am just excited to get back on the field and make an impact for my team.”
With the new season comes new positions as Copeland is one of the most versatile players on the team. He can be plugged and play virtually any position on the field.
“I think I will be able to use my skill set to contribute more this fall,” Copeland said. “I will be able to help out on offense at wideout, and I will get to see some time on the defensive side of the ball as well.”
Most teams seem to have a dip in progression and overall camaraderie when a large group of seniors leave, which happened with the Generals, but the team seems to have come together even more.
“I feel like this year’s team is even closer,” Copeland said. “It seems like we are of one body and mind. We all share the same goals and all of us want to work hard and we hope to achieve great things this year.
“I also think that we are more disciplined than before and we have put in more work to be successful this year, in comparison to last year and other seasons. Everyone on the team likes each other and we are all friends on, and off the field.”
Several Generals have seen increases in size and muscle, and that is due to the fact that they now have a year-round strength and conditioning program that keeps them ready for battle at all times, no matter the sport.
“Coach Morrison has pushed us to new heights,” Copeland said. “He has pushed us harder and harder in there, and I personally have had my numbers in there to make tremendous leaps and I feel much bigger and stronger. In fact, the whole team has experienced that.”
