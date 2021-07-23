HAHIRA –– Georgia Christian made the short trip up to Hahira today to face off against their week one opponent, Valwood, in a 7v7 game, and despite losing many seniors on both sides of the ball, the Generals did not skip a beat.
“You know, this was the first 7v7 game in program history,” GCS head football coach Chuck Knapp said. “I felt really good about it. I had fun. The kids had fun. This is another big step the program is taking in the right direction.
“Valwood is the standard around here in our league, and we just want to emulate some of the things that they do, and get ourselves in that same conversation. The players enjoyed it, and I feel as a team, we needed this.”
With 7v7 football being a style of play that does not include an offensive line, and is formed of skill players, one would be inclined to think that the Generals would not fare well in the game, considering all of the players that they lost were skill players.
“I feel like we have already established a good connection as a team,” wideout and tailback Seth Copeland said. “We have been putting in the work and it shows. I feel like this got our confidence up, and if we remain physical when we get in pads, we can be special.”
The Generals open their 2021 season against Valwood at home on Aug. 20.
As a unit, the Generals bring back their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, which is the group that did not participate, and they lost all of their starting players at the wideout and tailback spots.
“I am excited with what I saw from the younger guys,” starting quarterback Mason Finney said. “I feel like they were able to put some of their talent on display, and even contend with the older guys on the roster. I feel like Mac Bowling played well for us today also.”
Valwood opened the scoring against the Generals on their first drive on offense, with quarterback Dru Womack hitting on all but one of his passes. Not to be outdone, the Generals drove down the field and answered with a touchdown of their own.
“Mason looked much more comfortable back there,” Knapp said. “He made better decisions than he did last year, and he moved his feet well. He has had a great offseason, and that showed by how he managed the offense and waited for things to develop.”
Finney connected with Copeland on a short out route, a play in which Copeland would make three hard cuts, reverse field, and score the first touchdown for the Generals, and show what could come of this season.
“Seth did what Seth does,” Knapp said. “As is expected, he handled the game well and really stepped up big for us today. I am proud of what he was able to do in the game and look forward to more of the same.”
In addition to his big play, Copeland would trot out on defense, and get a pick six on the ensuing Valiant drive. He would finish with the most catches on the day, as well as play reserve team quarterback with the younger group of skill players.
“I liked what I saw from that younger group,” Knapp said. “They took a big step in the right direction. Jacob Gonzales is a new player that we have this year, and he played really well on both sides of the ball. I liked what I saw from Mac Bowling as well.
“I am really excited for the future with this group. I feel like our confidence has gone up as a team, and we look better on both sides of the ball. Our strength and conditioning has helped with that, and I feel we are off to a great start.”
