DASHER –– Georgia Christian sophomore quarterback Seth Copeland and sophomore running back-cornerback Austin Knapp are two young cogs in the Generals' attack.
The leader of the offense and a coach's son –– two young men with great pressure on them. But the only way to make diamonds, is with high amounts of pressure and the sense around Georgia Christian's football program is that these young men can handle it.
Copeland cruises into Year 2 as the signal caller for the Generals. He brings a transformed body via the strength and conditioning program that head coach Chuck Knapp has brought in with him.
“Seth is just a natural leader, man,” Coach Knapp said. “Even last year when we named him the starter, you could just see what he brought to the table. He had seniors that would listen to him because they trusted and believed in him as their leader. He instructs his teammates like a coach. He doesn’t scold them or embarrass them but teaches them so they can understand. He like to try and put the team on his shoulders and carry them.”
Copeland added, “Quarterback is a position that comes with a lot of responsibility. What makes me enjoy it, is that I can kind of control the pace of everything. I can control the energy of the team. Being that leader, I can get guys to buy in. Another thing that I like about quarterback, is how involved I am on each play. Every play, I get to have the ball in my hands and be a part of what is going on. Being the quarterback, I get to be so active.”
Austin, Knapp’s eldest son, is looking to have a more prominent role this fall. He plays cornerback on defense and splits time in the backfield with a couple of seniors running the ball.
“Football is just a fun sport to me,” the younger Knapp said. “I really do not have a preference when it comes to offense or defense. Playing cornerback is awesome. Playing tailback is awesome, too. When I’m on defense, it’s just fun. The thing that I probably enjoy the most, is being able to deny the offense of plays. In coverage, I get to be the guy to deny a pass in the air and I just think that is awesome. When I play tailback, I love that I get to run into people. The physical contact is just fun to me. It’s awesome for sure.”
Both players had solid games against Valwood. Austin Knapp was able to deflect a few passes, while Copeland was able to test out how it feels to be stronger and faster than last season.
Copeland made a few big plays in the game with his legs and completed a few passes as well. One thing Coach Knapp has praised Copeland for in the offseason and into the start of the season is his leadership –– something Copeland prides himself on as the team's starting quarterback, despite being a second-year player.
“I feel like I ran the ball better against Valwood than I did last year,” Copeland said. “Being able to run the ball better allowed for the pass to open up a bit more. That also allowed for the wideouts to get a bit more open. I know that there are some things that I need to improve on this year. I want to continue to get stronger as the season moves along. Continue to try and get the team to be in the same page both on the field and off, is important to me as well. I want make sure that they are working hard in the classroom, in addition to the field.”
Austin relishes the opportunity to play for his dad. Not only does he want to work harder knowing his dad is watching his every move, but he understands nothing will be given to him.
In fact, Austin insists his dad is harder on him than anyone else.
“It’s fun sometimes having my dad as my coach,” Austin said. “He does make me work harder. One thing is for certain, I do not get any special treatment. It seems like he is tougher on me than almost anyone. But I am glad that we were able to come to Georgia Christian. Being here makes it easier to fit in, because it is much smaller here. I also am able to learn a lot more and gain more game experience”
Both young men stated that they would like to play at the next level, if the opportunity presented itself. Because both are athletic players, they both would have some decisions to make with their families if they played at the next level.
Austin plays multiple positions, while Copeland plays multiple sports.
“I think that if I were to have a dream school, it would have to be Alabama,” Austin said. “I would love to play for Nick Saban. I feel like I am better at corner than I am at tailback, so I think that would be my most likely position at the next level.”
Copeland added, “I haven’t decided if I will play football or baseball at the next level, yet. I enjoy both sports, so I am not sure which one I will choose when that time comes around. On the baseball field, I play a variety of positions. I play some second base and short, in addition to some pitcher. I know that there are some things that I do need to improve on before I begin to think about the next level. Just watching the film of the game, I saw that I have to learn to be a bit more patient in the pocket. I bailed too early on some plays and that cost us some. But everything that we need to work on as a team can be fixed at practice. We just have to go harder and be more aggressive and we will go far.
“In my opinion, this team can go all the way to state and win it all this fall. We have a ton of guys that can do a lot of things. We have a lot of skill guys and they are all athletic. We have speed on both sides of the ball, and it allows us to fly all around.”
During practice Wednesday, Copeland ran with the scout team out wide, with Austin covering him every play. The team chemistry and brotherhood between the two young men was evident on every rep. One play, Copeland got the best of Austin, but Austin was a true sport about it and the very next play, he held Copeland without a catch.
“Austin is a kid that has come to love the weight room,” Coach Knapp said. “Even on the weekends, he wants to get in there and work out. He is one of the fastest kids on the team. He and Seth have worked really hard in the weight room. Those guys being in the same grade allows them to lean on one another and do great things together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.