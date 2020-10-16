DASHER--The Georgia Christian Generals had their Friday game canceled just before Thursday's practice.
Due to Covid-19 related issues, the Generals will have an bye week this week.
No player or staff member for Georgia Christian has tested positive, nor had any close calls to Covid.
“You know, it’s a crazy year,” Chuck Knapp said. “We kind of hold our breath each week and hope this doesn’t happen, but it did this week. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”
“We’re not the first team to have to miss games and time for this. We certainly won’t be the last.”
Coach Knapp and the rest of the staff scrambled to find a game but were unsuccessful in doing so. He and his staff reached out to teams all over Georgia, Florida and Alabama but could not find anyone to play.
Georgia Christian takes on Fullington next Friday at 7:30. The game will be played at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.