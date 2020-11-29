DASHER –– The Georgia Christian Generals had their state title hopes dashed in a 22-14 overtime loss to the John Hancock Academy Rebels Friday night.
After a punt, the Generals put together their most impressive drive of the night and the season, as Finney went 3-for-3 for 70 yards and a touchdown pass. He hit James for 25 yards, Johnson for another seven and Grimes made a few men miss on his way to a 38-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 51 seconds left in regulation.
The Rebels ran the clock out to send the game to overtime.
Hancock scored on a pass in overtime –– one of the few passes of the night by the run-heavy offense –– to go ahead. In typical Hancock style, they went for two and converted to go up 22-14.
Generals junior quarterback Mason Finney led the Generals back onto the field to attempt to tie the game.
After a Finney six-yard scramble and a Dante Sacco five-yard rush, a late holding penalty turned what would have been a first down into 2nd-and-15, and the Generals never recovered.
A deep throw to Hendrix Grimes fell innocently to the turf and another pass sailed over Christian Johnson’s head.
On 4th-and-15, with the game on the line, Finney ran around in the pocket, hoping to find an open receiver. Finding nothing open, he decided to take off and get it himself, falling short of the first-down marker and ending the Generals’ hopes of playing for a state championship.
“These guys fought hard,” Generals head coach Chuck Knapp said. “They fought all year. We had a lot of youth, but we could tell they progressed. The future looks good. A lot of young guys made plays in this game. A junior completed a pass to a junior for the game-tying touchdown. That says a lot.
“Last year, we were in a similar position, but we could not complete a comeback. We couldn’t complete it earlier in the year. We have grown a lot. I am proud –– proud of this group, proud of the seniors and very appreciative of them. They built this program.”
Coming out of the half, the Generals looked rejuvenated as Sacco made a huge hit on special teams.
The Generals offense took over on downs and constructed an impressive drive. Grimes and James each caught passes for seven and six yards, respectively. Sacco had two carries for eight yards and Turner gained 15 on a carry before Copeland added another five yards.
After a one-yard catch by James and a Finney rush for a yard, the Generals set up for a third-down play, inside the red zone. Finney dropped back to pass again, but a defender in the area turned around at the right moment and intercepted the pass –– thwarting the Generals’ hopes of taking the lead.
After forcing the Rebels three-and-out, the Generals fed Sacco, but the defense was ready, stopping him after a one-yard gain. James made a catch for eleven yards and a first down.
After a Sacco run of four and two incompletions, the Generals were forced to punt again. Another bad snap ended with Dowdy being tackled for a huge loss.
A few plays later, after a pass interference call on a ball that looked to be uncatchable, the Generals' defense ended up buried deeper into a hole after the punt miscue.
The Rebels punched it in a few plays later, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, leading to a 14-7 score.
Seth Copeland returned from an elbow surgery that forced him out most of the season, opening the game with a 25-yard kick return.
Copeland ended the drive how he started it –– with the ball in his hands. Copeland scored on an eight-yard touchdown on a jet sweep. Buster Galindo’s extra point was good.
The ensuing Rebels’ possession showed promise as they ripped off key runs, but the Generals’ defense stepped up to end the drive.
The Generals took over after a bad snap on the punt attempt put them in great field position.
Despite starting the drive in good position, the Generals had a bad snap on special teams, causing a field goal by Galindo to sail wide right.
The Rebels took over and the Generals’ defense stood tall again, as each play was met with a host of defenders, with the exception of a big hit by Copeland in open field. Senior John Lissimore recovered a fumble to end the drive prematurely.
On the ensuing drive, the Rebels capitalized on short field position –– easily punching the ball into the end zone and converted a two-point conversion.
The Generals took over just before halftime, looking to take a lead into intermission but the drive stalled after two incompletions and a Micah James catch for seven yards.
“I’m proud of the defense in that first half,” Knapp said. “We just have got to get some offensive production. They made adjustments to what we did on that first drive, now we need to adjust to what they did. We have to finish on offense.”
UP NEXT
The Generals end the 2020 season with a 2-7 record while the Rebels advance to face Lafayette Christian in the GAPPS State Championship game Dec. 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.