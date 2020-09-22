Generals remain winless with shutout loss at Skipstone

GRIFFIN, Ga. –– The Georgia Christian Generals (0-2) traveled to face Skipstone Academy (1-1) last Friday, but came up empty-handed in a 25-0 loss in their second game of the season.
Despite getting some key guys coming back this week, the Generals had another game in which they just could not get things going.
“We did some things well, but some other things, we did not do so well,” Generals head coach Chuck Knapp said. “We got a couple of our key guys back in Christian Johnson and Dante Sacco and Micah James. They all three played well on both sides of the ball and had some key plays. Having them in there certainly improved our ability as a team.”
What may not be a good sign, is that do-it-all quarterback Seth Copeland went out in the third quarter with what seems to be some tendonitis in his throwing arm.
“Seth completed a pass late in the third quarter and came to the sideline with his arm kind of dangling,” Knapp said. “I think he has some tendonitis issue going on. When you throw the ball hard like he does, especially add in that he is a baseball player and also loves the weight-room, things like this can occur. It’s fortunate that we have another bye week next week, so he has that extra time to heal up. But one thing I will say, he was begging to get back in the game to help his team, even at another position if he had to.”
Copeland's resiliency should bode well for the Generals as his career continues to unfold.
With the sophomore out, the Generals went to senior Garrett Dowdy. According to Knapp, Dowdey came in in a tough spot, but made the most of it.
“We had Dowdey to go in there and finish the game off for us,” Knapp said. “He did well. It’s never easy as the backup quarterback to go in there and close the game out, but he did well. He was able to move the offense a little bit, too. We had a few opportunities to score in this game, but we just could not capitalize.”
It seemed as though the Generals just could not get past a few mistakes. There were some penalties in the game due to players getting chippy, in addition to holding penalties.
“We have to clean those things up,” Knapp said. “It seemed like every time we would have a great play or get a long gain, it would get called back for holding, or guys being chippy with each other. So, we have some things that have to be cleaned up, for sure.”
The defense seemed to step up yet again in this game, to only allow 25 total points, with only 6 coming in the second half of the game.
“The defense was flying all around the ball,” Knapp said. “You look at the score and you see 25-0, but that only tells a part of the story. Those guys really worked hard in that second half for us and only gave up 6 points. They also were able to create a couple of turnovers for us in the red zone. The offense just has to capitalize on those extra possessions when they get them.”
The offense seemed to be a bit outmanned at times, due to the size differential in playing up against a 3-A ball club, with GCS being a 1-A school.
“Skipstone had some big guys,” Knapp said. “Honestly, they looked bigger than some of the guys on Valwood. I think they would give the Valiants a run for their money, too. Their size averaged about 6’2, 230 on the defensive line and at times, they were just too powerful for us up front. I feel like our guys responded well to the physicality in playing up on a much bigger team. I am happy with that aspect.”
Despite the loss, several key guys stepped up in the game, some are names that are becoming more and more familiar with each passing week.
“Sacco played a great game on both sides of the ball,” Knapp said. “Johnson was another guy that made some key catches in the game and he even made some tackles in the backfield for us. Kelby Turner also stepped up and played well on both sides of the ball again. Miguel Trejo also had a solid performance in the game. Andrew Bond was another guy that held his own and stepped up for us.”
Some household names are continuing to come through for the Generals.
There were also some opportunities that held them back on the defensive side of the ball that would have helped them in the game.
“We had several missed tackles in the backfield on defense,” Knapp said. “Making those tackles in the backfield or even at the line of scrimmage would have helped us out a lot. We have to make those tackles. Missing those plays let the offense sort of dictate what was going on. We have to get better in that aspect.”
The Generals seem to have the makings of a good team. Despite two losses, several great things have been said of both the offense and the defense.
Georgia Christian is hoping to get Copeland back with the bye week upcoming and work on cleaning up some things in preparations for their next away game at Calvary Christian in Columbus on Oct. 2.
Their home game against St. John Country Day was canceled and replaced with a game on Oct. 16 as the first home game against Hancock Academy.
