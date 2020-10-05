COLUMBUS—Georgia Christian made the drive up to Columbus on Friday in hopes of finding their first win. After a 38-0 loss, the Generals are still searching for it.
Both Calvary Christian and Georgia Christian came into the game winless, but only the Knights were able to gain their first win.
Running back Dante Sacco had a big game for the Generals. The offensive line was able to create enough of a push to get him in a rhythm.
It just was not enough of a push to capture that elusive first win of the year.
“Dante stood out for us in this game,” coach Mike Johnson said. “I feel like he did well in the game. He did a great job running the ball. The offensive line did a good job as well. We liked what they did up front. They did a good job to open up the running lanes for Sacco to go to work.”
Senior transfer from Lowndes, Thomas Dowdy, led the offense at quarterback this week with starter Seth Copeland out for 6-8 weeks with an arm injury.
“Dowdy showed good progress from last week,” Johnson said. “He had a much better command of the offense this week.”
Perhaps it could have been due to not being thrust into the game late in the third quarter and having a week full of reps with the starting offense.
“With every rep, Dowdy is gaining confidence,” Johnson added. “By the end of the year, we feel as though the numbers that he puts up will be able to reflect that.”
For the second game in a row, the Generals seemed to be hampered by an injury. This time, the injury bug struck on defense.
Early in the game, three defensive starters had to come out of the game due to injuries. None are expected to miss significant time, but it put the Generals in a bad spot to start the game.
“We had three guys go down early,” Johnson said. “Miguel Trejo, one of the linebackers, Christian Johnson, a defensive end, and Andrew Bond another defensive lineman. That really hit us hard in the first half.”
The defense was steady for most of the game, but they did give up some big plays and it hurt them in the box score. The General’s defense allowed two plays that went more than 65-yards.
Despite those plays, the defense held strong for much of the game. Calvary tried to test the Generals deep on some plays, but they were unsuccessful.
“Hendrix Grimes played a great game,” Johnson said. “Calvary tried to test us deep against Grimes, were unable to do so. Grimes did a great job in locking down their number one receiver. The defensive line and the linebackers were solid overall in containing the offense of Calvary. Just a few missed tackles resulted in us giving up some big plays. Coach Long, the defensive coordinator, made some great adjustments at halftime. After that, they were unable to move the ball on us like before.”
Head football coach Chuck Knapp mentioned in the preview of the game, that they need to continue to get better at not missing tackles and pushing the line of scrimmage back on the opposing offenses.
Just something that will come over time with repetition as the season passes.
Even though the game seemed to have a lot of negatives, Micah James, who was the featured player of the week, was able to nab an interception in the game.
“Micah was able to get a big turnover for us,” Johnson said. “He got an interception in the game that he nearly took all the way back for us. He had a great return on the play.”
The offense seemed to have its fair share of struggles, but Sacco, another transfer from Lowndes, seemed to give the team and the offense some hope as they head into game four of the year next Friday.
Perhaps the team can ride Sacco into region play to do big things in a few weeks. Speaking with him, you certainly get the vibe that he can lead his team to big things. Especially listening to how much his coaches rave over him.
Sacco was able to finish with his first 100-yard performance on the year, finishing with 115 yards.
Knapp did give the players some inspiration after the game. He knows the importance of keepings the mentalities of his players up.
After the game, Coach Knapp equated the team’s early schedule to a hitter in baseball that is on deck. “While the next hitter is warming up, he is using a weight on his bat. After working with that weight, his swings become stronger and stronger. When he gets up to the plate, he will have the strength he needs to hit the ball harder and further. These early battles with these tougher and bigger opponents will have us prepared when we enter region play.”
The Generals (0-3) will travel to Macon next Friday to take on Central Fellowship (2-1). GCS will look to get that first win against the Lancers. Kickoff is set for 7:30.
