Generals ready to take charge on the field

VALDOSTA – A confident, deeper Georgia Christian Generals team will take the field Friday night for its season opener at home against Calvary Christian Academy.
A revamped summer workout program and offseason schedule has created a different mindset among the players heading into this year, says head coach Chuck Knapp.
“We took a different angle toward our summer workouts this year and focused a whole lot on strength and conditioning. We didn’t have spring ball and took that time and spent a lot of time in the weight room and did 7-on-7s this summer, for the first time Georgia Christian has done that,” Knapp said. “Now the guys have a lot more confidence physically, and they have a lot more confidence in the offense and the defense. Now they’re just ready to go out under the lights and put it all on display.”
There’s been renewed interest in football among the players since Knapp’s arrival two years ago. The team numbered just 13 when he arrived. It grew to 18 that season and then to 30 last year. The Generals will have 35 on the roster when they take the field Friday night.
“The numbers are finally starting to tick upwards. When I first got here, we didn’t even have enough to go 7-on-7 with each other,” Knapp said. “Now, it’s to the point we’re doing 7-on-7 and scrimmaging with each other every practice, now we can go out and play in some of these tournaments. That’s where a lot of that confidence comes from.”
While instilling confidence is no longer a concern, there are question marks surrounding the team heading into its season opener.
“We do have a couple of starters out with quarantine. That’s going to make a little bit of a difference, but again, because we have depth for the first time, those guys that are out on quarantine don’t hurt as bad as they would have in the past. It’s just the next-man-up mentality,” Knapp said.
Georgia Christian returns several returning starters, including its entire offensive line. It will be blocking for Seth Copeland, a quarterback-turned-running back who has sparkled this summer in the weight room. The Generals also return their two starting cornerbacks; senior Hendrix Grimes and junior Austin Knapp.
