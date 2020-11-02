SPARTA, Ga. — The wait is over.
Six games into the season, The Georgia Christian Generals (1-5), 1-1 Region) finally notched their first win of 2020 –– defeating the Hancock Academy Rebels (1-4, 1-1) 28-20 Friday night.
The Generals changed some things up in their practices this past week, and it translated onto the field.
All week, the Generals worked on conditioning and made it a priority in the game. The coaching staff felt as though the team had been getting tired in the later stages of the games, so they wanted to ramp up the intensity to see if it would help.
So far, so good for the Generals.
Senior tailback Dante Sacco scored his first touchdown on the year on a long run that saw him break several tackles on his way to the end zone.
Hendrix Grimes had a breakout game as well, scoring three touchdowns in the game himself.
Kelby Turner ran the ball well all night and added an interception on defense to cap a productive night for the Generals.
Head coach Chuck Knapp also felt like the practice changes helped the team tremendously.
“For us in that game, the changes that we made this week in practice made all the difference,” Knapp said. “The team played with a totally different mindset in this game. That showed up for us in the third and fourth quarter where it had not previously.”
Last week, the Generals went into halftime down by just one point to Fullington, 8-7. The final score ended up being 24-7 in Fullington’s favor.
Snapping their losing streak, and doing so in a region game, could change the trajectory of the season and put the train back on the tracks for the Generals.
UP NEXT
The Generals continue region play this Friday at home against Griffin Christian (0-6).
Though it will be the first week of November and towards the latter part of the season, Friday's game will be just the second home game of the 2020 campaign for the Generals.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
